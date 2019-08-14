Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Urges A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Oregon To Call Them for Direct Access to Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-For a National Response-Get Better Compensation Results

"Call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for a national response focused on better compensation results, VA disability payments, the best possible medical treatment options and every other possible service.” — Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is now urging a Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma anywhere in Oregon or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for a national response focused on much better compensation results, VA disability payments, the best possible medical treatment options and every other possible service.

The group also offers direct access to famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst or his senior partners at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to explain the financial compensation process. The law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma and asbestos exposure law firms and they specialize in assisting us Navy Veterans as the Advocate would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "In the event the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Oregon is too sick or weak to spend an hour or so on the phone with us trying to figure out how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos while serving in the navy-we will come to them-to visit them in their home to try to make gathering this information much easier for them.

"As we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303 this is a no obligation visit and the goal of this service is to make certain the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the very best possible financial compensation results." https://Oregon.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Portland, Eugene, Salem, Gresham, Hillsboro, Beaverton, Bend, Medford, Springfield, Corvallis or anywhere in Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Oregon the Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Portland, Oregon: https://www.ohsu.edu/…

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https:// USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.