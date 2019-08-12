Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Appeals to A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Ohio To Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get a Dedicated Effort for Top Compensation Results

"Our bottom line is we want a Navy Veteran in Ohio and or nationwide to receive the very best possible financial compensation results as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.” — Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, August 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Ohio including Dayton, Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Youngstown to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they are on the right page when it comes to compensation for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. We also offer a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Ohio direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to explain the financial compensation process-because we are certain this will be much more helpful than a 'free' book about mesothelioma.

"Our bottom line is we want a Navy Veteran in Ohio and or nationwide to receive the very best possible financial compensation results as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303."

The Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate also offers the following free services:

* Assistance aimed at helping a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma getting enrolled for VA Disability payments.

* Help to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Ohio is receiving the best possible medical treatment options.

* In the event the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Ohio is too ill/weak to develop a list of where, how, and when they were exposed to asbestos in the Navy the Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate will come to them to assist in the development of this list. This list is vital as the group would like to explain at 800-714-0303 because it is this information that becomes the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim. https://Ohio.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, Youngstown, or anywhere in Ohio. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Ohio the Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Case Western Reserve University Cancer Research Center Cleveland, Ohio:

https://cancer.case.edu/

* Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Columbus, Ohio:

https://cancer.osu.edu/

* The Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute Cleveland, Ohio:

https://my.clevelandclinic.org…

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https:// USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



