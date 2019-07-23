Celebrate National Lasagna Day at BRIO Italian Mediterranean with its “Buy One, Take One” Lasagna Giveaway

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, BRIO Italian Mediterranean is doubling the celebration for National Lasagna Day with its special promotion. The restaurant is commemorating this national holiday with a two-day celebration that includes two scrumptious meals that will delight pasta lover’s palettes.



During the two-day promotion, Guests at the Authentic Italian upscale restaurant, can purchase one Lasagne entree and receive another one at no cost to take home. The “buy one, take one” special promotion is available at participating BRIO locations nationwide on Sunday, July 28 and Monday, July 29 during the restaurant’s National Lasagna Day (July 29) celebration.

To complement your meal, we’re recommending pairing one of our wines, Sartori Family Pinot Noir or Sartori Family Pinot Grigio as an addition to your delicious Lasagne entrée.

“At BRIO, we think every day should be celebrated with amazing food and on National Lasagna Day, we really look forward to sharing our joy of the Italian Mediterranean way of living and dining with our guests,” said Brad Blum, Chairman & CEO of FoodFirst Global Restaurants. “This year, we are excited for our Guests to enjoy our amazing Lasagne not just in our dining room, but again at their home.”

This delicious menu item, available at both lunch and dinner, contains layer upon layer of BRIO’s signature meat sauce, alfredo, ricotta and mozzarella.

Reservations are recommended and can be made online by visiting www.BrioItalian.com .

For a list of locations, please visit www.BrioItalian.com .

The offer is valid at participating locations and not valid with other offers, rewards or discounts. Limited to one offer per check for dine-in meals only. Offer valid July 28 and July 29, 2019. Please present offer at time of payment.

