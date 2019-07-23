Corporate Stays Announces the Acquisition of 20 Units at The Underwood in Calgary

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Stays is pleased to announce the opening of its newest Signature Collection building: The Underwood , in Calgary. In this newly-constructed building, Corporate Stays has acquired 20 units, which are fully furnished by Casa Suarez , and available for rent immediately.

The Underwood Tower preserves and incorporates the Underwood building – a red brick structure built in 1905 by Thomas Underwood – into its design in an effort to retain and celebrate the area’s history. The building is located in the heart of Calgary’s Beltline, close to many parks, restaurants, shops, and bars and will feature a food market on the main floor in a few months. The market will incorporate unique food purveyors, independent producers, and local merchants highlighting the best of Calgary.

Following Corporate Stays value proposition to provide a home-like experience, guests will have access to the building amenities such as a rooftop lounge, yoga studio, barbecue area and a world-class fully-equipped gym with breathtaking views of the city.

“Despite the still uncertain economic landscape in Alberta we have decided to continue to invest in Western Canada. One of Corporate Stays values is to be fearless and Calgary represents a great opportunity to increase our inventory at the moment.” - Frederic Aouad, Chief Sales Officer at Corporate Stays.

The company's ​unparalleled​ ​corporate rentals​ ​are​ ​supported​ ​by​ ​experienced ​property​ ​managers,​ ​and​ ​a​ ​24/7​ ​multilingual concierge​ ​team. Corporate Stays focuses on launching apartments in prime locations so that guests can have the best experience when staying with them. The apartments are furnished exclusively with Casa Suarez furniture and guests can rely on the Corporate Stays team throughout their stay, with the complimentary concierge service only a quick phone call away.

About Corporate Stays

Founded in 2008, Corporate Stays offers highly personalized corporate housing experiences for business travellers across the globe, including complimentary concierge and international guest support in their Signature Collection locations. A competent staff of expert corporate housing specialists and property partners work tirelessly to manage and maintain their variety of handpicked furnished apartments found across the globe, with acute attention to detail for each one. Every Corporate Stays location provides the highest tiers of comfort, amenities, and proximity, giving their guests a home-like experience.

Contact: Frederic Aouad - Corporate Stays CSO frederic.aouad@corporatestays.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.