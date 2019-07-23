Cloudvirga Welcomes FinTech Veteran and Entrepreneur Daniel Akiva as Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudvirga , the leading provider of intelligent point-of-sale (POS) mortgage technology, today announced the appointment of Daniel Akiva as Chief Technology Officer. Akiva has over 20 years of experience developing elite engineering teams that deliver enterprise-class software for some of the world’s largest companies.



“Cloudvirga’s commitment to reimagining and then automating the mortgage process to streamline compliance, reduce cost and improve the overall customer experience makes it a truly unique player in the mortgage technology space,” said Cloudvirga Executive Vice President of Technology, James Vinci. “We’re excited to have an innovator like Daniel on the leadership team to help us continue to revolutionize the way lenders do business.”

In addition to driving technology strategy for Cloudvirga, Akiva is charged with growing the engineering team. Cloudvirga plans to tap into the rich Orange County talent pool by adding almost 50 new technical positions. The company previously hired 50 new employees last summer, bringing its global headcount to over 150.

“We have a great opportunity to further expand our engineering team locally here in Orange County,” said Daniel Akiva, Cloudvirga CTO. “Our teams continue to develop exciting new solutions for the trillion-dollar home loan market, and I can't wait to see the ways our growing team continues to impact the industry.”

Akiva joins Cloudvirga from loanDepot, where he was the senior vice president of consumer lending technology. There, he provided architectural vision and guidance, which led to the adoption of a microservice-based strategy and the release of the first loanDepot mobile app and enterprise CRM.

Previously, Akiva was a co-founder and CTO of HomDNA and held senior leadership positions at Rapid7 and Borland. Akiva received his B.S. in computer science from the University of Southern California.

“Today’s loan officers need a time-saving solution that helps them structure more deals, at a lower cost, in less time,” said Akiva. “Cloudvirga offers a dynamic platform and intuitive user experience that sets a new standard for mortgage technology in the digital age. I’m excited to help loan officers reduce loan costs, shorten time to close and create a better experience for their customers.”

About Cloudvirga

The Cloudvirga digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) engine, powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform®, uniquely combines a world-class borrower experience with an automated lender workflow that radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. Led by top fintech veterans with a track record of building successful mortgage technologies, the Cloudvirga customer base includes nine of the top 40 non-bank mortgage originators. To date, Cloudvirga has raised over $77 million from some of the country’s top lenders and private-equity firms.



