Say Partners with Index ROBO Global to Transform the Investor Experience

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Say® , a technology platform reimagining shareholder communication, announced today a partnership with ROBO Global , an index, advisory, and research company helping investors capture the benefits of the rapidly scaling robotics, artificial intelligence, and healthcare technology sectors.



Say is modernizing the outdated communication channels between shareholders, fund managers and public issuers. Dedicated to innovation and new technology, ROBO Global has joined Say’s early adopter program, and is the first index provider to use Say as part of its efforts to build deeper and richer communication channels with the investment community.

The Say platform offers an adaptable question-and-answer-style solution for corporate issuers, fund issuers, and index providers to directly engage with all of their key stakeholders. ROBO Global stakeholders will be able to use the platform to submit questions about their investments, and vote for questions they most want answered ahead of the July 30th second quarter webinar. Additionally, the ROBO Global team will be able to pose questions to the community in order to better understand the top priorities of their investors.

“We are excited to be partnering with Say to provide transparency, access and a deeper communication channel between ROBO Global and our investors. Everything we do at ROBO Global has an eye towards innovation and partnering with Say is a natural extension of our innovative approach to investing,” said Travis Briggs, CEO.

“Whether you are invested in a public company, a mutual fund, or an ETF— all investors should have a say. It is important that shareholders have the ability to provide input, and we could not be more excited to be opening up this channel of communication to ROBO Global investors,” said Zach Hascoe, Say Co-Founder. “We are powering a first-of-its-kind experience for investors in ETFs and mutual funds, allowing fund holders to share insights, ask questions, and create a productive dialogue directly with investment managers.”

ROBO Global will open up the Say platform to its fundholders today, July 23rd, ahead of its second quarter earnings webinar, currently scheduled for 11:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 30th. Sign up at https://www.roboglobal.com/q2-investor-call/

Fundholders can verify their investments, and submit and vote for questions they most want answered ahead of the webinar.

About Say:

Say® is a technology startup connecting shareholders with investments of all sizes to the companies they own. By modernizing the regulated proxy processing system and establishing new ways for investors to exercise their shareholder rights, Say provides companies, institutional investors, analysts and broker-dealers with leverageable insights into their investor base.

Contact:

hello@say.com

About ROBO Global:

ROBO Global is an index, advisory, and research company wholly focused on helping investors capture the unique opportunities of fast-growing robotics, artificial intelligence, and healthcare technology companies around the world. In 2013, we launched the ROBO Global® Robotics and Automation Index Series. Since then, we have launched two more indices and the ROBO Global® Robotics and Automation Index has grown to become the premier benchmark for the robotics industry, supporting investment products globally. With the work of a growing team of experts, we’re studying the technologies of tomorrow to identify the companies that are poised to drive the most growth and innovation.

Contact:

Gregory FCA for ROBO Global

robo@gregoryfca.com



