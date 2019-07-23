Hurricane Harvey Relief Program to Assist Even More Families Thanks to Follow Up Grant from the Rebuild Texas Fund

Additional Funding Will Support More than $1 Million in Grants for Local Nonprofits Providing Housing Assistance to Families Affected by Hurricane Harvey

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rebuild Texas Fund has awarded the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) and Enterprise Community Partners (Enterprise) a $1.1 million follow-up grant to support the Housing and Economic Assistance to Rebuild Texas (HEART) Program. HEART, a partnership between TSAHC and Enterprise, offers grants and technical assistance to local nonprofits that provide home repairs, case management, and direct financial assistance to low-income families whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Harvey. The follow-up award will enable HEART grantees to build on the recovery work achieved through their initial grant funding, including the repair of at least 75 additional hurricane-damaged homes and ongoing disaster case management services.



“The collaboration between TSAHC and Enterprise in administering the HEART program to date has proven extraordinarily valuable to needy families in Harvey-impacted regions,” said Neeraj Aggarwal, Program Director of Rebuild Texas Fund, “but there remains significant ongoing need for home repairs across the impacted regions. We are pleased to provide this follow-on grant to the HEART program to continue this important work.”



Initial funding for HEART included a generous contribution from the Rebuild Texas Fund, a joint initiative of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and the OneStar Foundation, as well additional grants from the Meadows Foundation and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. To date, HEART has awarded more than $1.4 million to 35 local nonprofits to repair 75 hurricane-damaged homes and provide case management and emergency rent and utility assistance to more than 1,000 families. For specific information about each grant, visit the HEART website.



“With the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall approaching, we commend Rebuild Texas Fund for their continued commitment to our HEART program and the assistance it provides to households impacted by the devastating disaster,” said David Long, TSAHC President. “This renewal of funding will help hundreds of Texans get back on their feet.”



“By providing much-needed funding both to help homeowners make repairs and to improve the capacity of local organizations to advance long-term recovery, the HEART grants will help thousands of families still reeling from Harvey,” said Michelle Whetten, vice president and Gulf Coast market leader, Enterprise.



For more information about the HEART program, please visit www.rebuildwithheart.org.





About Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation

The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) is a statewide 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created at the direction of the Texas Legislature to serve as a self-sustaining, statewide affordable housing provider. To fulfill our mission, TSAHC provides innovative housing programs that help developers build affordable housing, help low and moderate-income households purchase a home, and help households facing financial hardship stay in their homes. Learn more at www.tsahc.org.



About Enterprise Community Partners

Collectively, the Enterprise family of companies makes up a proven and powerful national social enterprise that improves communities and people’s lives by investing in well-designed homes that are affordable. We reinvest our earnings directly back into building opportunity by bringing together the nationwide know-how, partners, policy leadership and investments to multiply the impact of local affordable housing development. Over more than 35 years, Enterprise has created 585,000 homes, invested more than $43 billion and touched millions of lives, www.EnterpriseCommunity.org.



About Rebuild Texas Fund

The Rebuild Texas Fund is a collaborative project of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and the OneStar Foundation, established to support the rebuilding efforts in communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey. The Rebuild Texas Fund works alongside organizations and community leaders in the following six focus areas: community and economic development; education and childcare; health; housing; rebuilding small businesses and workforce and transportation. The Rebuild Texas Fund will fund projects and organizations through July 2019 and will continue to work alongside communities through August 2020. Funding through the Rebuild Texas Fund is provided to eligible nonprofit, government, corporate, and philanthropic organizations working on the ground in affected Texas communities. More information about the Rebuild Texas Fund is available at www.rebuildtx.org.

