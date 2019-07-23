CDNA INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Its Investigation of CareDx Inc.— CDNA

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of CareDx Inc. (“CareDx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDNA) resulting from allegations that CareDx and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading information to the investing public.



In 2017, CareDx launched its AlloSure product for kidney transplant recipients. AlloSure is designed to check for cell-free DNA associated with organ rejection, a serious problem with kidney transplants. AlloSure is currently responsible for 83% of CareDx's total revenue.

On July 16, 2019, a report from Kerrisdale Capital Management noted that the AlloSure test manufactured by CareDx isn't nearly as popular as it seems because it misses around 40% of organ rejections compared to the current standard of care.

On this news, shares of CareDx dropped $4.83, or nearly 13%.

