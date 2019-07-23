HealthSparq to Sponsor WEGO Health Awards to Advance Patient Inclusion and Advocacy

/EIN News/ --

HealthSparq, a health care guidance and transparency technology company reaching 76 million health plan members, announced it will sponsor the 8th Annual WEGO Health Awards live ceremony at the second annual HLTH Conference in Las Vegas on October 28, 2019.





Through its annual awards program, WEGO Health recognizes the impact of patients and caregivers who are transforming health care and empowering patient communities. HealthSparq’s sponsorship builds on the two companies’ past collaborations, including the involvement of WEGO Health’s Patient Leader Network in the first-ever What’s the Fix? conference in Seattle in 2017.

WEGO Health also presented its inaugural award in the category of ‘Healthcare Collaborator: Company’ to HealthSparq, recognizing the company’s passion to put patients at the center of health care.

“Meaningful improvements to the health care system in this country can be achieved if the industry listens to and incorporates patients’ ideas and opinions into their everyday operations,” said Heather Burton, VP of Marketing for HealthSparq. “We launched #WTFix to help amplify patient voices and highlight stories of patients making change in health care. We are excited to continue supporting WEGO Health in our shared mission to recognize those patients.”

Julie Croner, WEGO Health’s VP, Patient Leader Network added: “We’re grateful for HealthSparq’s support of the WEGO Health Awards and look forward to what is sure to be our biggest collaboration yet. This is an exciting opportunity to strengthen our partnership with HealthSparq and build on our shared vision to elevate the voice of patient leaders.”

WEGO Health will celebrate the 2019 winners in 15 award categories and each will receive a prize pack valued at over $7,000, which includes airfare, accommodations and free admission to the HLTH Conference. They will also be invited to join the 2020 WEGO Health Patient Leader Advisory Board.

Last year, HLTH brought together more than 3,500 leaders in the health care industry for its inaugural conference. For 2019, HLTH’s organizers have focused on including more patients in the event, including the addition of a Patient Engagement track called ENGAGE , the WEGO Health Awards and roundtable discussions with industry leaders.

About HealthSparq

At HealthSparq, we help people make smarter health care choices by partnering with health plans to provide members with cost and quality information about doctors, hospitals and medical services, based on their individual benefits. We put people at the core of everything we do by conducting continuous usability testing, eliciting consumer feedback to enhance product development, hosting industry panels featuring everyday people, and bringing human stories to the forefront through our #WTFix campaign. Using these insights, we create solutions to help people understand and navigate the health care system better than ever before.

Growing since our founding in 2008 from our home in Portland, Oregon, we now serve around 100 health plan brands nationwide. Contact us at HealthSparq.com or tweet us @HealthSparq.

About WEGO Health

WEGO Health combines the power of consumer insights and patient-driven content with the science of influencer-driven marketing to deliver unparalleled ROI for the world’s most innovative life sciences companies. Founded in 2007, WEGO Health facilitates collaboration between healthcare companies and a network of more than 100,000 patient advocates, thought leaders and influencers across chronic, complex and rare health conditions. For more information, visit http://www.wegohealth.com .

