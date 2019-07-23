Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Participated at the Rosemead Chamber of Commerce

5 Year Milestone Award by Rosemead Chamber of Commerce

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, a real estate company in Rosemead, California, is pleased to announce today that they participated at the 92nd Annual Installation & Awards Gala. The event was held on Thursday, Jul 18th, 2019 in the DoubleTree by Hilton Los Angeles, Rosemead.

At the event, Rudy Lira Kusuma, the CEO and President of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, received a few awards and recognitions for the company's contribution to the community in the city of Rosemead, CA. Currently, their office is also located in the city of Rosemead, CA.

The awards given to the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty include the 5 years Milestone Member of the Rosemead Chamber of Commerce, Recognition by the Senate and the Recognition by the City of Rosemead. The honors were given by senate Susan Rubio and the City of Rosemead Mayor Pro Tem, Sandra Armenta.

Not all are aware that the real estate company is dedicated to serving the community of Rosemead where their co-workers and customers work and live. The team behind Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is very happy to be a part of this prestigious event. “We are very honored to get an opportunity to receive this event. This award confirms our belief that hard work and dedication is an excellent tool for an amazing company. We thank Senator Susan Rubio and the Rosemead City Mayor Sandra Armenta for this one-of-a-kind and memorable experience,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, President, and CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has been founded for many years and they are committed to helping their clients accomplish what their hearts desire. Led by Rudy L. Kusuma, the real estate company aims to endeavor to be the ideal place to work for their team members. They also strive to become the leading place to buy and sell real estate for their clients, to become the best stewards for their shareholders and to give their best to the community.

The real estate company in Rosemead, California is very grateful that the dedication and effort of their real estate agents to offering amazing services to their clients is being known by a respected governing body like the Rosemead Chamber of Commerce. This position of the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty only shows their massive potential for continued development and growth in the future.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. is one of the most well esteemed and award-winning real estate brokerage firms in California. The company offers professional and reliable full-service assistance in property selling and buying for both commercial and residential clients within the region.

###

For individuals interested in making a move or joining the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. team, simply call Rudy L. Kusuma at 626-789-0159 or email him at rudy@teamnuvision.net.





