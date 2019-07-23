Global Education Apps Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Education Apps Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education Apps Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com adds "Education Apps Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025" To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Education Apps Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Education Apps Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The extensive use of smartphones and tablets by students for study purposes is the primary factor driving the growth of the education apps market. However, to include educational apps as a part of the learning process, educational institutions must have a strong ICT infrastructure. For this, educational institutions need to invest heavily in installing software and enhancing server capabilities. Educational apps are extensively promoting collaborative learning and active learning. Consequently, K-12 and higher education segments across the globe are emphasizing on including such apps in their education digitization framework.

One trend in the market is growing focus on wearable technology. In addition to improving the focus of students, the utilization of wearable technology will also provide a platform for students and instructors to share ideas and implement processes.

With the growing number of job opportunities in STEM fields, the coming years will observe a rise in the number of students opting for STEM subjects. This will subsequently drive the need for STEM-based learning apps and according to our market research analysts, this will be one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The report on the global Education Apps market delves deep within the industry to provide readers an insightful idea concerning the market. The study of the report includes formulating the size of the market and looks to analyze the trends that is ongoing as well as the past trends. The study of the market is conducted on a global level and is done by considering 2018 as the base year of the forecast period and 2026 as the end year of the projected timeline. The report comprises key information like the major opportunities, drivers, constraints, and challenges in the market over the projected forecast period. The market was also narrowed down across various segments and sub-segments to gain a comprehensive idea about the same.

The key players covered in this study

Age of Learning

Duolingo

Edmodo

Lumosity

Rosetta Stone

WizIQ

...

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Wearable technology

Smartphones

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

K-12 education

Higher education

Market segment by Region/Country including:

This report researches about the overall Education Apps market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Education Apps Manufacturers

Education Apps Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Education Apps Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

The Information technology sector is one of the key engines of growth for the global economy. Over the years, there has been a tremendous uptick in demand for IT services. Digitization and integration of new-age technologies in different business organizations characterized the rise of IT industry. The future is extremely bright on the industry as technology trend continues to be favorable.

IT services are moving business operations on a fast-track model by optimizing all the essential elements. Such factors are supporting the market growth. In terms of revenue, emerging markets such as China and India are expected to make important contributions to the market in the forthcoming years. The uptake in IT services in these countries has been impressive. These services are helping overcome several challenges faced in delivering effective governance. In addition, governments in fast-developing countries are investing on developing robust IT infrastructure in order to create favorably business climate and improve economic activities.

