A Superstar and Some Suds: Legacy of Advertising Pitchman Icon and Laundry Project Connect to Empower Neighborhoods in Need

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Fla., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Initiatives (Current), is proud to announce a new joint project with Billy Mays III, son of advertising icon and Discovery Channel Pitchmen superstar, Billy Mays and BillyMays.org; the partnership known as the "Billy Mays IPA" is designed to benefit the Laundry Project as it honors the legacy of the late infomercial pitchman.

Available in the tasting room at Dunedin Brewery (Florida’s oldest craft brewery) June 28, each pint purchased generates $1.50 to help fund the Laundry Project. The initiative brings renewed hope to thousands of people nationwide by providing the funds and items necessary to wash and dry clothes and linens. Laundry fees are paid for while volunteers assist with laundry services, entertain children and create a caring, connected space at the laundromat.

“We are excited for this partnership and humbled by the opportunity to help honor the legacy of a great man,” said Jason Sowell, Executive Director and President of Current Initiatives. “Clean laundry is often an overlooked necessity and we welcome the opportunity to partner with groups and offer access to even more communities.”

Founded in 2008, the Laundry Project has assisted low-income families in more than 30 cities across the country by providing laundry detergent, fabric softener and quarters needed to wash and dry clothes and

linens. To date, the organization has washed more than 130,000 loads of laundry for approximately 20,000 families in more than 500 laundry service projects nationwide.

“Ever since my father’s untimely death back in 2009, I have felt a strong responsibility to carry on his legacy in my personal life, business ventures and artistic endeavors,” says Billy Mays III “My intention,” he adds, “is to channel his unique energy into projects that will ultimately benefit the selfless efforts of people who are making the world better in tangible ways, which is why the Laundry Project was a great choice.”

Significantly, 100 percent of the profits from purchases at www.BillyMays.org/Shop will go directly to the Laundry Project until the end of the year.

For more information, contact Jason Sowell, Executive Director/President, Current Initiatives at 727.537.9082 or by email at Jason@EngagetheCurrent.org.

Interested media should contact Kendra Cummings at Vistra Communications at 813.961.4700 ext. 206 or by email at Kendra@ConsultVistra.com.

About Current Initiatives

Current Initiatives is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization incorporated in Florida that started with young adults committed to educating others on current social initiatives and mobilizing them to bring about change. Current establishes community groups for awareness and education and organizes local initiatives such as the Laundry Project, Hope For Homes Project and Affordable Christmas. To learn more about Current Initiatives, visit www.EngagetheCurrent.org, or view photos of past Laundry Projects at www.LaundryByCurrent.org.

