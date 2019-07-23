Teva May have a Problem Resulting from Opioid Epidemic: Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Updates Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical

/EIN News/ -- WELLINGTON, Fla., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action Experience, including cases against ENRON and Halliburton) reminds investors that they have until August 20, 2019 to contact the Firm to learn more about the class action filed against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA), and the appointment and qualifications of lead plaintiff.



UPDATE: Just yesterday, Investor’s Business Daily reported that TEVA and three other companies may have to pay a combined $8.5 billion in litigation costs surrounding the opioid epidemic. SVB Leerink analyst, Ami Fadia, cut her price targets on the pharmaceutical companies, including TEVA. This could have an impact on the damages for TEVA shareholders who purchased in the class period and still hold their shares. Contact BARJO attorneys for further explanation.

The securities class action against TEVA was filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of shareholders who purchased Teva American Depository Shares (“ADS”) between August 4, 2017 and May 10, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages against TEVA and certain executives for alleged violations of federal securities laws.

If you’ve suffered damages from investing in TEVA and would like to discuss your options, including petitioning the court for a leadership position, you may, without obligation or cost, contact Anthony Barbuto, at (888) 715-2520 or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com; or Neil Rothstein at (330) 860-4092 or email at neil@barjolaw.com.

BARJO follows the principles set forth in the case Berger v. Compaq, 257 F.3d 475 (5th Cir, 2001) which states “[c]lass action lawsuits are intended to serve as a vehicle for capable, committed advocates to pursue the goals of the class members through counsel, not for capable, committed counsel to pursue their own goals through the class members.” BARJO believes strongly that the choice of qualified Lead Plaintiff(s) can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case.

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.

Anthony Barbuto, Esq.

1-888-715-2520

12773 Forest Hill Blvd., 101

Wellington, FL 33414

www.barjolaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.