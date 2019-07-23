UNICOM Engineering Honored as Recipient of 2019 Dell Technologies OEM Partner of the Year Americas Award

Demonstrating UNICOM Engineering’s Commitment to Dell Technologies, Proven OEM Expertise, and Focus on Providing Business Value

/EIN News/ -- CANTON, Mass., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNICOM Engineering, a leading OEM engineering and system integration partner , today announced it has received the 2019 Dell Technologies OEM Partner of the Year Americas Award for achieving extraordinary results and a commitment to Dell Technologies.



The award was presented to UNICOM Engineering at the Dell Technologies 2019 Global Partner Summit. The Dell Technologies OEM Partner of the Year Americas Award recognizes UNICOM Engineering for outstanding achievement against revenue and storage growth goals along with a deep focus on delivering business value to customers and a strong commitment to the success of the Dell Technologies OEM | Embedded & Edge Solutions team. In addition, UNICOM Engineering exhibited a high level of product and market knowledge as they delivered engineering expertise and go to market flexibility in every engagement.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our unique capabilities and continued partnership with Dell Technologies OEM | Embedded & Edge Solutions,” said Rusty Cone, General Manager of UNICOM Engineering. “Together, we have created impactful change for our clients, further driving their success in the marketplace. On behalf of the entire UNICOM Engineering team, we thank Dell Technologies for the acknowledgement and look forward to continued success in helping our customers to create differentiated solutions delivered on Dell Technologies OEM and IoT products.”

“Dell Technologies OEM Channel Partners help us craft creative solutions by blending their capabilities with our core strengths to provide greater flexibility and speed to market for our OEM customers,” said Ron Pugh, VP & GM of Americas Dell Technologies OEM | Embedded & Edge Solutions. “UNICOM Engineering continues to demonstrate excellence in the OEM and IoT market. As a long-time valued partner to our team, this is a truly well-deserved award.”

As a Dell Technologies Titanium OEM Partner, UNICOM Engineering has a long history of providing complementary, yet differentiated services on Dell Technologies OEM and IoT products. UNICOM Engineering reduces complexity and shortens time to value with deep engineering expertise that enables rapid prototyping and customization capabilities. With support for multiple go to market strategies including traditional OEM, Virtual OEM, and solution bundling programs, UNICOM Engineering provides delivery options to meet changing customer and market demands. All of which are built on a foundation of quality certifications and process driven manufacturing, delivered on a global scale.

About UNICOM Engineering

UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of server-based application platforms, storage solutions, and lifecycle support services for software developers, OEMs, and enterprises worldwide. Through its expertise and comprehensive suite of design engineering, system integration, global logistics, trade compliance, support, and business analytics services, UNICOM Engineering is redefining application deployment solutions to provide customers with a sustainable competitive advantage. More than two decades of appliance innovation and strong technology partnerships make UNICOM Engineering one of the most trusted deployment partners in the industry. Founded in 1997, UNICOM Engineering is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts with facilities in Plano, Texas and Galway, Ireland. For more information, visit https://www.unicomengineering.com/ .

For additional information:

Lisa Ryan

972-633-3491

Lisa.ryan@unicomengineering.com

UNICOM Engineering and the UNICOM Engineering logo are trademarks of UNICOM Engineering, Inc. Dell, EMC, and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Technologies Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other names, brands and trademarks are the property of their respective holders.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.