Self-service Business Intelligence Market 2019 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Self-service Business Intelligence Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Self-service Business Intelligence Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Self-service business intelligence (SSBI) is a way to deal with information examination that empowers business clients to access and work with corporate information despite the fact that they don't have extensive experience with measurable investigation, business intelligence (BI) or information mining.

The North American region, followed by Europe, is expected to continue being the largest revenue generating region for self-service BI vendors for the next five years. This is mainly because in the developed economies of the U.S. and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations obtained from research and development and technology. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the self-service BI market because of the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and smart technologies and various government initiatives such as smart cities across APAC countries including China and India. 
In 2018, the global Self-service Business Intelligence market size was 3330 million US$ and it is expected to reach 10800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.8% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study 
Microsoft 
IBM 
Oracle 
SAP 
SAS Institute 
Tableau Software 
Microstrategy 
Qlik Technologies 
Tibco Software 
ZOHO

Market split by Type, can be divided into: 
Software 
Service

Market split by Application, can be divided into: 
BFSI 
Telecommunication and IT 
Retail and e-commerce 
Healthcare and life sciences 
Manufacturing 
Government 
Energy and utilities 
Media and entertainment 
Transportation and logistics 
Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: 
This report researches about the overall Self-service Business Intelligence market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

Key Stakeholders 
Self-service Business Intelligence Manufacturers 
Self-service Business Intelligence Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Self-service Business Intelligence Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Emerging economies are expected to remain major investment destination for market players in the medium term if not beyond. Factors such as technological advances, rapid digitization, and IT infrastructure development is creating attractive opportunities for market players. Businesses worldwide are investing of acquiring technological solutions. Conventional business models are being replaced by new-age business structures that are technology-oriented. This is boosting the expansion of the IT sector.  IT services are gaining popularity across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, oil & gas, retail, aerospace, automotive, among other. These sectors are undergoing rapid transformation and are being disrupted by waves of novel technologies.

Chapter 1 Report Overview
Chapter 2 Global Growth Trends
Chapter 3 Market Share by Key Players
Chapter 4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter 5 United States
Chapter 6 Europe 
Chapter 7 China 

Chapter 12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft 
12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Self-service Business Intelligence Introduction 
12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Self-service Business Intelligence Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development 
12.2 IBM 
12.2.1 IBM Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Self-service Business Intelligence Introduction 
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Self-service Business Intelligence Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development 
12.3 Oracle 
12.3.1 Oracle Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Self-service Business Intelligence Introduction 
12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Self-service Business Intelligence Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development 
12.4 SAP 
12.4.1 SAP Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Self-service Business Intelligence Introduction 
12.4.4 SAP Revenue in Self-service Business Intelligence Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 SAP Recent Development 
12.5 SAS Institute 
12.5.1 SAS Institute Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Self-service Business Intelligence Introduction 
12.5.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Self-service Business Intelligence Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 SAS Institute Recent Development 

