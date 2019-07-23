Self-service Business Intelligence Market 2019 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-service Business Intelligence Market 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Self-service Business Intelligence Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Self-service Business Intelligence Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Self-service Business Intelligence Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Self-service business intelligence (SSBI) is a way to deal with information examination that empowers business clients to access and work with corporate information despite the fact that they don't have extensive experience with measurable investigation, business intelligence (BI) or information mining.
The North American region, followed by Europe, is expected to continue being the largest revenue generating region for self-service BI vendors for the next five years. This is mainly because in the developed economies of the U.S. and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations obtained from research and development and technology. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the self-service BI market because of the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and smart technologies and various government initiatives such as smart cities across APAC countries including China and India.
In 2018, the global Self-service Business Intelligence market size was 3330 million US$ and it is expected to reach 10800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.8% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
IBM
Oracle
SAP
SAS Institute
Tableau Software
Microstrategy
Qlik Technologies
Tibco Software
ZOHO
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Software
Service
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
BFSI
Telecommunication and IT
Retail and e-commerce
Healthcare and life sciences
Manufacturing
Government
Energy and utilities
Media and entertainment
Transportation and logistics
Others
Market segment by Region/Country including:
This report researches about the overall Self-service Business Intelligence market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Self-service Business Intelligence Manufacturers
Self-service Business Intelligence Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Self-service Business Intelligence Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Emerging economies are expected to remain major investment destination for market players in the medium term if not beyond. Factors such as technological advances, rapid digitization, and IT infrastructure development is creating attractive opportunities for market players. Businesses worldwide are investing of acquiring technological solutions. Conventional business models are being replaced by new-age business structures that are technology-oriented. This is boosting the expansion of the IT sector. IT services are gaining popularity across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, oil & gas, retail, aerospace, automotive, among other. These sectors are undergoing rapid transformation and are being disrupted by waves of novel technologies.
