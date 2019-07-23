Laura Breit of Root Engineers Selected to Speak at MACE Media Group’s CannaFarm Con

Managing principal and professional mechanical engineer will present on impacting bottom line with intelligent HVAC selection

BEND, OREGON, USA, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laura J. Breit, PE , founder and managing principal of Root Engineers , has been selected to speak at the upcoming CannaFarm Con conference and exhibition in San Diego, CA. CannaFarm Con boasts the most impressive speaking agenda seen in the cannabis science segment and all speakers are hand selected by MACE Media Group’s publisher and editorial team.Laura Breit’s presentation, “Impacting Your Bottom Line With Intelligent HVAC Selection,” will take place at 3:45 p.m. on August 1 during the conference. Breit will discuss optimizing some of the largest and most critical investments for cannabis cultivators: heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technologies. As pressure increases in the cannabis industry for efficiency and cost savings, it is important for both growers and investors to build a strategy that focuses on both upfront costs and long-term operating effects. By providing a knowledgeable look at HVAC technologies and describing the relative economics for various systems, Breit will analyze profitability impacts as they relate to cannabis business.“I am honored to be selected to speak at an event as innovative and professional as CannaFarm Con,” said Laura Breit, PE. “As the cannabis industry continues to mature, cannabis growers and farmers are finding it harder and harder to keep up - better yet stay ahead of the curve. I hope attendees will leave my presentation with the practical knowledge they need to make intelligent decisions surrounding equipment selection for their growing businesses.”Cannabis Farming Conference (CannaFarm Con) is a breakthrough conference and exhibition trade event specifically created to gather growers and advisors from across the cannabis space to resolve the industry’s most pressing challenges, and help attendees adapt their operations to the realities of today’s ever-changing cannabis farming ecosystem. Cannabis farming, today and in the future, can be disruptive, exciting and challenging. CannaFarm Con will cut through the confusion and focus on new opportunities.To learn more about CannaFarm Con and “Impacting Your Bottom Line With Intelligent HVAC Selection,” visit: https://cannafarmcon.com/ ###About Root EngineersRoot Engineers, a division of established firm ColeBreit Engineering, is a team of licensed professional engineers providing engineering, design, and consulting services for cannabis cultivation and processing facilities across the country. Root Engineers began building partnerships in its home state of Oregon in 2014 with growers, architects, contractors, and investors. With more than 100 years of combined engineering experience and more than 100 cannabis engineering projects in their portfolio, Root Engineers is a market leader in engineering services including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and process engineering. www.rootengineers.com @rootengineers



