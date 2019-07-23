Smithfield Foods Donates 40,000 Pounds of Protein to Capital Area Food Bank

Donation Part of Smithfield’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® Tour

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. donated 40,000 pounds of protein to the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, D.C. Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes ® donation tour, Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to 160,000 servings of protein, will aid nine counties surrounding the nation’s capital affected by recent severe weather and summer hunger.



“This donation is providing truly critical assistance for our neighbors,” said Molly McGlinchy, Sr. Director of Procurement and Direct Programs at the Capital Area Food Bank. “Serving all of DC and the heavily-populated Maryland and Virginia counties surrounding it takes the help and collaboration of our whole community, and we’re thankful to Smithfield for this generous donation as we support individuals and families in need year-round.”

Hunger affects every neighborhood the Capital Area Food Bank serves—most prominently during the summer time, as children no longer receive free and reduced-price school meals. Smithfield’s donation will aid in serving those impacted by summer hunger and support the food bank’s mission to ensure households in metro Washington, D.C. receive wholesome meals.

This is the 23rd large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 130 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“Smithfield is passionate about helping our neighbors in need,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “We’re a food company—feeding people is what we do and we’re glad to support our food bank partners in any way we can during times of need.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About the Capital Area Food Bank

The Capital Area Food Bank works to address hunger today and create brighter futures tomorrow for the nearly half a million people across the region experiencing food insecurity. As the anchor in the area’s hunger relief infrastructure, the food bank provides over 30 million meals to people in need each year by supplying food to 450+ nonprofit organizations, including Martha’s Table, SOME – So Others Might Eat, DC Central Kitchen, Food for Others, Manna, and others. Through its partnerships, the food bank supports 10 percent of our region’s mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, and grandparents. To learn more, visit: capitalareafoodbank.org, or find the Capital Area Food Bank on Facebook at facebook.com/CapitalAreaFoodBank, and Twitter at @foodbankmetrodc.

