Team Lazarus Announces Six Players to Compete in the Prestigious Fortnite World Cup This Weekend

The Fortnite World Cup is an international competition bringing together the top 100 individual and 50 duo players in the world to compete in the Battle Royale game for a US$30 million prize pool

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lazarus Esports, a division of Tiidal Gaming Group Inc., is excited to announce that six Lazarus players have qualified to compete in the prestigious Fortnite World Cup, an international esports competition featuring a prize purse of US$30 million. The Fortnite World Cup will take place from Friday, July 26, to Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.



“Merely qualifying for such an event is a huge accomplishment as the players competing are amongst the best in the world,” said David Brisson, President, Tiidal Gaming. “The Fortnite World Cup has a US$30 million prize pool and an opportunity to win a prize of this magnitude is very exciting. It represents a historic moment in sports as the prize winnings gap continues to evaporate between traditional sports and esports competitions, and we witness larger and larger prize pools become the norm. We have some of the best in the world on Team Lazarus and it’s going to be pretty cool to be alongside our team as they go head-to-head with the top teams globally to take their place on the podium.”

The Lazarus Esports Fortnite Team will be competing in the solo and duo portion of the tournament. The tournament will see the top 100 individual players and top 50 duo teams from across the world compete in the Battle Royale game.

Tickets to the Fortnite World Cup have sold out, however fans can follow Team Lazarus during the weekend via Twitter or Twitch. The event is expected to draw between 30 to 50 million viewers online. The huge online viewership this competition attracts will be excellent exposure for Team Lazarus. This event is both an excellent indicator of the strength and quality of Lazarus players and a foothold into strategic partnerships and sponsorships which will be a fundamental source of revenue growth across the industry in the coming years.

IN COMPETITION

Jaden Ashman

Game Handle: Wolfiez

Age: 15

Hometown: London, England

Twitter: @wolfiezgg

Twitch: @wxlfiez

Brandon Faraj

Game Handle: Hornet

Age: 22

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Twitter: @hornetfn

Twitch: @hornetfn

Jordan Herzog

Game Handle: Crimz

Age: 16

Hometown: Sudbury, Massachusetts

Twitter: @crimz21

Twitch: @crimzfn



Dave Jong

Game Handle: Rojo

Age: 21

Hometown: Andijk, Netherlands

Twitter: r@ojo11

Twitch: @rojo11

Nate Kou

Game Handle: Kreo

Age: 18

Hometown: Coral Springs, Florida

Twitter: @kreofn

Twitch: @kreo

Tanner Young

Game Handle: Legedien

Age: 20

Hometown: Atlantic Beach, Florida

Twitter:@Legedien

Twitch: @Legedien

About Tiidal Gaming Group Inc.

Tiidal Gaming is a leading premier esports and entertainment company. Our mission is to be the most culturally impactful global gaming organization. We are a platform company focused on enabling three areas: esports, entertainment, and the gaming ecosystem. With deep roots in esports and a history dating back to 2010, our competitive team brand Lazarus Esports, which was originally founded as SetToDestroyX, was Canada’s first esports group and manages and supports our top ranked athletes. We’re re-imagining the future of gaming, competitive play, and entertainment. For more information visit www.tiidal.gg.

Media Contact

Jennifer Mason

Lamb Creative Group

416-456-1042

jennifer@lambcreativegroup.com

Company Contact

David Brisson

President, Tiidal Gaming Group

david@tiidal.gg

