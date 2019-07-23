Team Lazarus Announces Six Players to Compete in the Prestigious Fortnite World Cup This Weekend
The Fortnite World Cup is an international competition bringing together the top 100 individual and 50 duo players in the world to compete in the Battle Royale game for a US$30 million prize pool
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lazarus Esports, a division of Tiidal Gaming Group Inc., is excited to announce that six Lazarus players have qualified to compete in the prestigious Fortnite World Cup, an international esports competition featuring a prize purse of US$30 million. The Fortnite World Cup will take place from Friday, July 26, to Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.
“Merely qualifying for such an event is a huge accomplishment as the players competing are amongst the best in the world,” said David Brisson, President, Tiidal Gaming. “The Fortnite World Cup has a US$30 million prize pool and an opportunity to win a prize of this magnitude is very exciting. It represents a historic moment in sports as the prize winnings gap continues to evaporate between traditional sports and esports competitions, and we witness larger and larger prize pools become the norm. We have some of the best in the world on Team Lazarus and it’s going to be pretty cool to be alongside our team as they go head-to-head with the top teams globally to take their place on the podium.”
The Lazarus Esports Fortnite Team will be competing in the solo and duo portion of the tournament. The tournament will see the top 100 individual players and top 50 duo teams from across the world compete in the Battle Royale game.
Tickets to the Fortnite World Cup have sold out, however fans can follow Team Lazarus during the weekend via Twitter or Twitch. The event is expected to draw between 30 to 50 million viewers online. The huge online viewership this competition attracts will be excellent exposure for Team Lazarus. This event is both an excellent indicator of the strength and quality of Lazarus players and a foothold into strategic partnerships and sponsorships which will be a fundamental source of revenue growth across the industry in the coming years.
IN COMPETITION
Jaden Ashman
Game Handle: Wolfiez
Age: 15
Hometown: London, England
Twitter: @wolfiezgg
Twitch: @wxlfiez
Brandon Faraj
Game Handle: Hornet
Age: 22
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Twitter: @hornetfn
Twitch: @hornetfn
Jordan Herzog
Game Handle: Crimz
Age: 16
Hometown: Sudbury, Massachusetts
Twitter: @crimz21
Twitch: @crimzfn
Dave Jong
Game Handle: Rojo
Age: 21
Hometown: Andijk, Netherlands
Twitter: r@ojo11
Twitch: @rojo11
Nate Kou
Game Handle: Kreo
Age: 18
Hometown: Coral Springs, Florida
Twitter: @kreofn
Twitch: @kreo
Tanner Young
Game Handle: Legedien
Age: 20
Hometown: Atlantic Beach, Florida
Twitter:@Legedien
Twitch: @Legedien
About Tiidal Gaming Group Inc.
Tiidal Gaming is a leading premier esports and entertainment company. Our mission is to be the most culturally impactful global gaming organization. We are a platform company focused on enabling three areas: esports, entertainment, and the gaming ecosystem. With deep roots in esports and a history dating back to 2010, our competitive team brand Lazarus Esports, which was originally founded as SetToDestroyX, was Canada’s first esports group and manages and supports our top ranked athletes. We’re re-imagining the future of gaming, competitive play, and entertainment. For more information visit www.tiidal.gg.
Media Contact
Jennifer Mason
Lamb Creative Group
416-456-1042
jennifer@lambcreativegroup.com
Company Contact
David Brisson
President, Tiidal Gaming Group
david@tiidal.gg
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0181b5f9-8192-4b8f-8c23-0d2d6644cc17
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.