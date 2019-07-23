Global Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Usage based insurance, also known as pay as you drive (PAYD) and pay how you drive (PHYD) and mile-based auto insurance is a type of automobile insurance whereby the costs of motor insurance are dependent upon type of vehicle utilized, estimated against time, separation, Behaviors and place.

The report on the global Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) market delves deep within the industry to provide readers an insightful idea concerning the market. The study of the report includes formulating the size of the market and looks to analyze the trends that is ongoing as well as the past trends. The study of the market is conducted on a global level and is done by considering 2018 as the base year of the forecast period and 2026 as the end year of the projected timeline. The report comprises key information like the major opportunities, drivers, constraints, and challenges in the market over the projected forecast period. The market was also narrowed down across various segments and sub-segments to gain a comprehensive idea about the same.

This report thinks about the worldwide market size of Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) in key areas like North America, Europe, China and Japan, centers around the utilization of Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) in these districts.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AXA

Progressive

Generali Group

Insure The Box Ltd

Allstate

Desjardins

Metromile

Liberty Mutual

Aviva

Admiral Group

Ageas

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Odometer Data Based

GPS data based

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Compact Car

Mid-size Car

Full-size Car

SUV/Crossover

Other

Market segment by Region/Country including:

This report researches about the overall Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Manufacturers

Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Financial Services (FS) broadly refer to investment management and portfolio management services that control the capital usages of an individual or organization. Financial services companies provide services such as budgeting, savings, and catalyze investment decisions for large funds, such as mutual funds or pension plans. There is a wide range of resources and applications available for consumers that allow them to manage almost every aspect of their business and finances on their own.

However, as the net worth of a company or individual increases, they often seek the help of companies providing business & financial services. Financial advisors associated with private banking and brokerage services can also offer assistance in holistic money management plans that can involve estate planning, retirement, and more. Companies operating in the business and financial services strive to grow and increase their shareholder values, dealing with the risk related to the market and regulatory pressures.

On the other hand, customers’ demands, requirements, and expectations continuously change, which, as a result, changes paradigms of maturation of population, desire to increase the personal and organizational wealth, and personalization of these BS&FS products and services. This leads to intensifying the competition in the market and squeezing market margins that force the market players to cut costs and enhance the quality of services.

