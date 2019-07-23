Swedish FMV and the Lithuanian Armed Forces to Present at the 4th Annual Air Missile Defence Technology 2019

Air Missile Defence Technology 2019

SMi Reports: The Swedish FMV and Lithuanian Armed Forces will present at the 4th annual Air Missile Defence Technology conference taking place this October 2019

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweden has recently deployed their surface-to-air missile system to Gotland in the Baltics. With a reach of 15 to 20 kilometres, the system will provide a significantly increased range to the anti-air capabilities of the Gotland regiment. With air and missile defence becoming an increasingly important capability in the Baltics, the Swedish Armed Forces are demonstrating the importance of air and missile defence systems.With this in mind, SMi are delighted to announce experts from the Swedish FMV and the Lithuanian Armed Forces will speak at the 4th annual Air Missile Defence Technology conference Mr. Max Berthold, Project Manager GBAD, FMV and Mr. Joakim Lewin, Head of Army Systems Management Department, FMV will be presenting on ‘Designing the new Swedish GBAP capability’. The presentation will cover:• Objectives• The technical solution• System engineering• Introduction to new capabilities and managing changeMajor Ovidijus Pilitauskas, Chief of Staff of Air Defence Battalion, Lithuanian Air Force will be presenting on ‘Lithuanian Integrated Surface based Air defence system – First steps into NATO IAMD’. This presentation will cover:• Tactical and operational approach to LISBADS• Military and industry cooperation to build required capability• Integration steps to become to become a part of NATO IAMDOther nations presenting at the conference include Czech Republic, Hungary, UK, Israel, France, NATO, and the USA.The brochure with the full agenda is available to download on the event website at www.airmissiledefence.com/einpr5 Bringing together senior representatives from military, industry and academia, this year’s conference will centre on developing and improving the technology behind AMD programmes. The two-day programme will provide unique insights into GBAP, Counter Medium and Ballistic Missile technologies, C-RAM, Integrated and Networked Radar systems, Confronting ICBM threats, Developing coherent international strategies and much more.There is an early bird saving of £200 for bookings placed before 30th August 2019. Register online at www.airmissiledefence.com/einpr5 Proudly sponsored by Lockheed Martin, Weibel Scientific and Elta Systems Ltd.Air Missile Defence Technology22nd – 23rd October 2019Prague, Czech RepublicFor sponsorship bookings, please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0)20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFor media queries, please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.