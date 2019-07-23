Global $28.6 Bn Oleochemicals Markets, 2019-2025 - Major Companies are TerraVia, KLK Oleo, Evyap, Kao Chemicals, Godrej Industries, IOI and Wilmar

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oleochemicals Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report by Product (Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerol), By Region and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oleochemicals market is projected to reach USD 28.6 billion by 2025



The global oleochemicals market is anticipated to be driven by growing biochemical product demand in various consumer applications such as personal care, detergents, and food & beverages.



Escalating supply-demand gap along with overcapacity issues especially in the Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia are expected to hinder oleochemicals market growth over the forecast period. Technological innovations and significant developments in the downstream sectors are expected to create lucrative opportunities for industry participants.



Fatty acids were the leading oleochemical product consumed and accounted for over 55% of total market volume in 2016. Increasing penetration of fatty acids in personal care products is expected to drive this segment over the forecast period. Glycerol is expected to witness the highest growth of 5.7% over the forecast period owing to its increasing preference in personal care and food & beverage applications.



Asia Pacific was the leading consumer of oleochemicals with demand share exceeding 41% in 2018. The region is also expected to witness the fastest growth over the next eight years owing to abundant raw material supply and significant developments in the application markets such as personal care, food & beverage, and bio-chemical manufacture.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global oleochemicals market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2025

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional segment covering around 41% revenue share in 2018

The soaps & detergents application segment of fatty acid in Mexico and is anticipated to reach 31% of volume share by 2025

The food & beverages segment of glycerol in Spain is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%

Middle East and Africa produced approximately 305.8 kilo tons of fatty acids and happens to be the largest product segment in the regional market

Personal care & pharmaceuticals dominated the global glycerol demand and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2025

Major companies currently operating in the industry include TerraVia, KLK Oleo, Evyap, Kao Chemicals, Godrej Industries, IOI Corporation and Wilmar, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Research scope and assumptions

1.3 List of data sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation

3.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping, 2014 - 2025

3.3 Oleochemicals - Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Supplier outlook

3.3.2 Top producers

3.4 Raw material trends

3.4.1 Comparative analysis on palm oil and coconut oil

3.4.1.1 Southeast Asia analysis on palm oil and coconut oil

3.4.2 Philippines raw materials outlook

3.5 Technological landscape

3.5.1 Genetically modified organisms (GMO)

3.5.2 Traditional fatty alcohol process flow

3.5.3 Global fatty alcohols processing technologies by companies

3.5.3.1 Wax ester route/Lurgi process of fatty alcohol

3.5.3.2 Davy process

3.6 Regulatory scenario

3.6.1 Asia Pacific regulatory framework

3.7 Oleochemical production capacity by region, by product

3.8 Oleochemical trade statistics, by key countries

3.9 Oleochemicals production capacity, by key companies

3.9.1 IOI Group

3.9.2 KLK Oleo

3.9.3 Wilmar International

3.9.4 Ecogreen Oleochemicals

3.9.5 Emery Oleochemicals

3.9.6 Evyap

3.9.7 Godrej Industries

3.9.8 Kao Corporation

3.9.9 Oleon

3.10 Indication of feedstock used by each company

3.11 Crop Yield Data

3.12 Comparison of single plant and integrated complex comparison

3.13 Average vegeTable oil yield for major oil crop producers

3.14 Palm oil cost of production, by country

3.15 Findings from various case studies

3.15.1 KLK sales per segment

3.15.2 Estimated investment cost for world scale plants for producing basic oleochemicals

3.15.3 Estimation of Malaysian average vegeTable oil milling cost

3.16 Oleochemicals market dynamics

3.16.1 Market driver analysis

3.16.1.1 Growing demand for sustainable and biodegradable products

3.16.1.2 Unstable petrochemical prices

3.16.1.3 Growth of major end-use industries

3.16.2 Market restraint analysis

3.16.2.1 Change in environmental regulations and blending norms

3.16.2.2 Inconsistent supply of key feedstock

3.16.2.3 Low profit margins for bio-refiners

3.17 Key opportunities prioritized

3.17.1 Opportunity assessment

3.18 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.19 Oleochemicals - PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Oleochemicals Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product market introduction, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Fatty Acid

4.2.1 Fatty Acid Applications

4.2.1.1 Soap & Detergents

4.2.1.2 Intermediates

4.2.1.3 Plastics

4.2.1.4 Rubber

4.2.1.5 Paper

4.2.1.6 Lubricant & Greases

4.2.1.7 Personal Care

4.3 Fatty Alcohols

4.3.1 Glycerol Applications

4.2.1.1 Soaps & Detergents

4.2.1.2 Personal Care

4.2.1.3 Lubricants

4.2.1.4 Amines

4.2.1.5 Others

4.4 Glycerol

4.4.1 Glycerol Applications

4.4.1.1 Personal care & pharmaceuticals

4.4.1.2 Alkyd Resins

4.4.1.3 Polyether polyols

4.4.1.4 Food & beverages

4.4.1.5 Tobacco humectants

4.5 Others



Chapter 5 Oleochemical Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Regional market introduction, 2018 & 2025



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Company market share analysis

6.2 Distribution landscape

6.3 Competitive environment

6.4 Strategy framework



Chapter 7 Company Profiles



BASF

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Cargill, Incorporated

Wilmar International

Emery Oleochemicals

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kao Corporation

Evonik Industries

Akzonobel N.V.

IOI Corporation Berhad

SABIC

Godrej Industries

Evyap Sabun Yag Gliserin San. ve Tic. A.S. Tm Haklari Saklidir (Evyap)

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc

Oleon

Chemrez Technologies, Inc.

JNJ Oleochemicals Inc.

Sakamoto Orient Chemicals Corporation(SOCC)

Stepan Philippines Inc.

Pan Century Surfactants Inc.

Pepmaco Manufacturing Corp.

Philippine International Dev., Inc. (Phidco, Inc.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g8ipgz





