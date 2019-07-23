Bow Valley College to receive $500,000 in funding for community based entrepreneurship program

/EIN News/ --

Bow Valley College will continue to support first-time entrepreneurs in the 150 Startups program through a $500,000 commitment from RBC. Bow Valley College’s 150 Startups is a community based entrepreneurship initiative designed to increase the number of first-time entrepreneurs from Alberta’s post-secondary institutions.

Since its inception in 2016, 150 Startups has supported over 400 entrepreneurs each year from Alberta’s 26 post-secondaries to develop and practice entrepreneurship skills. Participants from across the province collaborate to share ideas, develop resources, identify best practices, and take the initial steps towards becoming a first-time entrepreneur.

“Bow Valley College continues to open doors and open minds by creating opportunities for communities. With the generous support of RBC, we will continue to grow the 150 Startups network and resources to expand Alberta’s entrepreneurial capacity, which, in turn, will shift the economic future of Alberta,” said Dr. Misheck Mwaba, Vice-President, Academic at Bow Valley College.

“This is a great opportunity in support of first-time entrepreneurs to help set them up for success. It's well aligned with our Future Launch Program that helps young Canadians prepare for careers of tomorrow through building on their skills, networks and experience. 150 Startups is a great example of ‘paying it forward’ because participants go on to become role models, advisors, and mentors for upcoming entrepreneurs,” said Jeff Boyd, RBC Regional President, Alberta & Territories.

Throughout the academic year, students involved in 150 Startups will participate in webinars, startup challenges, pitch competitions, and leadership development sessions. To learn more about 150 Startups, visit bvc.me/150Startups.

About Bow Valley College Bow Valley College — Calgary and region’s largest College — with 16,000 full- and part-time learners, is a leader in business, health, community studies, creative technologies, adult upgrading, and English Language Learning.

About RBC Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 84,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada’s biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to more than 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

