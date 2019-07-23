Food Colors Market Worth $4.65 Billion by 2024- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®
/EIN News/ -- London, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the global food colors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to reach $4.65 billion by 2024, driven by increasing consumer demand for processed food, increasing awareness for clean-label products, growing need to enhance product appeal, and growing research and development activities in food industry. Moreover, emerging economies, particularly South East Asia, Latin America, and African countries, are also boosting the growth of the food colors market and hold huge potential for future growth.
The global food colors market is mainly segmented by type (natural, synthetic, and nature identical), source (plant, minerals and chemicals, microorganism, and animal), form (liquid, powder, gel, and emulsion), solubility (water-based, oil-based, gel-based, and emulsion systems), application (processed food products and beverages), and geography.
On the basis of product type, natural colors segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global food colors market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing health awareness among the consumers and rising demand for chemical free food products across the globe. Also, factors such as several benefits of the natural foods over the conventional foods and rising government initiatives in making favorable regulatory structure regarding use of food colors for various applications are further driving the demand for natural food colors, globally.
On the basis of source, plant segment commanded the largest share of the global food colors market, mainly due to growing demand for natural food colors derived from various parts of plants. However, animal sourced food colors segment expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this market is mainly attributed to their rising use as a coloring agent in various foodstuffs, beverages, and packaged food products with Halal certification.
Geographically, Europe commanded the largest share of this market, mainly attributed to increased demand of processed food products in countries like Germany, France, Italy, and Spain; rising investment in research and development from major players in the food industry; and increasing government support to promote food processing sector.
The report states, “despite of European dominance, Asian countries slated to register the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to increasing demand for processed food products in emerging and developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand.”
The key players operating in the global food color market are CHR Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Dohler Group (Germany), DowDuPont (U.S.), D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Naturex S.A. (France), Fiorio Colors S.R.L (Italy), Kalsec Inc. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Allied Biotech Corporation (Taiwan), Frutarom Industries Ltd. (Israel), Lycored Ltd. (Israel), GNT Group (The Netherlands), and San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc. (Japan) among others.
Scope of the Report:
Market by Product Type
- Natural colors
- Synthetic colors
- Natural-identical colors
Market by Source
- Plant
- Mineral and Chemical
- Micro-organism
- Animal
Market by Form
- Liquid
- Powder
- Gel
- Emulsion
Market by Solubility
- Water
- Dye
- Oil
Market by Application
- Processed food products
- Bakery, Snacks, and Cereal
- Dairy
- Confectionery
- Meat, Poultry, and Seafood
- Oil and Fats
- Others
- Beverages
- Non-Alcoholic beverages
- Alcoholic beverages
- Carbonated Soft Drinks
- Functional Drinks
- Juice and Juice Concentrates
- Others
Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Spain
- RoE
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- RoAPAC
- Rest of World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
