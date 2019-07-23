CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HL, BUD, EQT and FRED: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)

Class Period: March 19, 2018 - May 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/hecla-mining-company-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Hecla Mining Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Nevada operations were hemorrhaging cash due to a multitude of material problems identified by Defendants during Hecla’s extensive due diligence of the Nevada mines before the Class Period, and (b) as a result of these material problems, Defendants had no reasonable basis for their representations that the Nevada operations would be in a position to have positive or self-funding cash flow.

To learn more about the Hecla Mining Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE: BUD)

Class Period: March 1, 2018 - October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/anheuser-busch-inbev-sa-nv-loss-form?wire=3

According to the filed complaint, Defendants issued a steady stream of materially false and misleading reassurances about Anheuser Busch’s deleveraging efforts, cost cutting measures, EBITDA growth, the sufficiency of its liquidity and its debt maturity profile during the Class Period. These positive statements by Defendants created a false impression and materially misled investors about the Company’s finances, including the sustainability of Anheuser-Busch’s dividends. Once Defendants chose to speak about Anheuser-Busch’s finances, they had a duty to speak completely and truthfully, including speaking about those factors that were then having a material adverse effect on the Company’s deleveraging efforts.

To learn more about the Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa/Nv class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)

Class Period: June 19, 2017 - October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/eqt-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, EQT Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) land acquired by the Rice Energy merger was not contiguous with the Company’s previously held acreage, which reduced the purported synergy benefits; (2) the purported longer lateral wells were not feasible because of intervening third-party parcels or prior drilling by EQT, Rice, or third parties; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the EQT Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQGS: FRED)

Class Period: December 20, 2016 - June 28, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/freds-inc-loss-form?wire=3

According to the filed complaint, defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements concerning the level of regulatory risk faced by the Original Merger and the Revised Merger which would ultimately cause the termination of the Fred’s Asset Purchase Agreement. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements: (i) downplaying or disputing contrary reports from journalists signaling regulatory turbulence in closing the merger; (ii) representing that inside knowledge of the FTC gave confidence that the deal would close.

To learn more about the Fred's, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



