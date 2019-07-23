Cadence Aerospace Appoints Bernard P. Chowaniec as Vice President—Operations

/EIN News/ -- ANAHEIM, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadence Aerospace, a provider of highly complex aerospace components and assemblies to commercial and defense customers, today named Bernard (Ben) P. Chowaniec as Vice President—Operations. With Centers of Excellence based in the U.S. and Mexico, Cadence Aerospace serves the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms.

In his new role, Mr. Chowaniec will oversee day-to-day operations across Cadence facility locations to support growth, focusing on strategic planning and goal setting in key areas including quality, materials, delivery, cost and manufacturing engineering. He reports to Dennis Orzel, Chief Operating Officer of Cadence Aerospace.



“The addition of another aerospace industry veteran further strengthens the operational organization at Cadence Aerospace, and I am excited to welcome Ben to Cadence Aerospace leadership team and look forward to his contributions,” said Thomas C. Hutton, Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Aerospace. “With more than 30 years of experience, Ben brings a strong blend of manufacturing and operations knowledge to our Company, along with a proven track record in both OEM and Aftermarket sectors for meeting business goals, driving continuous improvement and building and maintaining strong customer relationships.”



Mr. Chowaniec’s career is highlighted by a 32-year tenure at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, an American aerospace manufacturer in East Hartford, CT (and subsidiary of United Technologies Corporation [UTC]) with global service operations. Since 1987, he has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility at the company, serving most recently as Vanes Operations Manager. In this capacity, Mr. Chowaniec expanded the business by 33 percent in 24 months while reducing both costs and quality defects. Prior to that, he was Business Unit Manager for Pratt’s Turbine Module Center, responsible for overall business unit operations of the commercial blades business. As Materials/Customer Service Manager, Mr. Chowaniec managed overall interaction with the customer base and improved inventory turns by 600 percent during a four-year period.

He also served as an Achieving Competitive Excellence (ACE) Team Leader for Pratt’s Turbine Module Center, improving overall Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP) performance as well as the turnback data entry system. Earlier during his career with Pratt and Whitney, during 1987-2003, Mr. Chowaniec held the positions of Blade Quality Manager, Product Line Manager, Vane Cell Manager and Senior Methods Engineer. He was instrumental in guiding and implementing quality improvements, lead-time and turn-time reductions, and mistake proofing initiatives as part of these roles.

Mr. Chowaniec earned both a Master of Science in Organization Management and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology from Central Connecticut State University as well as an Associate Degree in Manufacturing Engineering from Greater New Haven State Mechanical College. He also is a recognized UTC ACE Practitioner, a recipient of a UTC Leadership Award for military flow line implementation and a Pratt & Whitney Leadership Award Winner for 1998.

About Cadence Aerospace

Cadence Aerospace, a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, is a leading aerospace and defense industry supplier committed to achieving success with its business partners through active engagement, aligned manufacturing and sourcing strategies, and industry-leading capabilities. The Company’s Centers of Excellence, based in the U.S. and Mexico, produce machined parts, subassemblies, assemblies and repair and overhaul services for the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms. With clearly defined products and services, complementary capabilities, positions on programs offering long-term growth, a balanced and global aerospace, commercial and defense portfolio, Cadence Aerospace offers outstanding quality and delivery at cost-competitive prices to aerospace and defense companies globally.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private equity firm that has managed $2.2 billion of committed capital via four investment funds, including Arlington's fourth and most recent $700 million fund. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries, including: aerospace/defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enables Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company's position as leading competitors in their field.

