Outlook on India's Data Center Market to 2024 - Key Players are Pi Datacenters, ITI, NTT Communications, Reliance Jio Infocomm (Global Cloud Xchange), CtrlS, and Zoho
The India data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the period 2018-2024.
The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in India and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019-2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.
The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the India data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction.
Key Highlights:
- The installation of 2N redundant rack PDUs will be high in large-scale data centers.
- VRLA UPS Systems still dominate the India data center market with over 90% share.
- The adoption of 45U, 47U, and 48U is expected to gain traction during the period 2019-2024.
- The installation of water-based cooling in the India data center market will grow. However, the scarcity of water in select areas will prompt operators to consider cost-effective alternatives.
- General contractors can enter into the partnership with global infrastructure supplier to increase their revenues.
The growing penetration of the internet, smartphones, social media, and digital payment services is expected to increase the demand for cloud services in India.
The Data Protection Bill (2018) is likely to prompt cloud service providers to store their personal data within the country. The Government Cloud Initiative (MeghRaj) will increase cloud-based service offerings of government agencies. Also, converged and hyper-converged infrastructure is replacing the legacy system.
Artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, and big data are likely to increase converged and hyper-converged infrastructure. Pi Datacenter in Andhra Pradesh is developed and operated as a Tier IV software-defined data centers (SDDC). The adoption of over 5 kW rack PDU will be a significant boost to revenue growth.
The increased adoption of converged and hyper-converged infrastructure platforms, the increased interest to improve datacenter efficiency, and initiatives by government bodies to develop digital economy is expected to drive the datacenter investment in the Indian market.
Pi Datacenters, ITI Ltd., NTT Communications, Reliance Jio Infocomm (Global Cloud Xchange), CtrlS, and Zoho are the prominent investors/vendors in the India data center market.
Key Deliverables:
- An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators
- Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country
- A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the India data center market during the forecast period
- Classification of the India data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the India data center market
- Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors
- A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market
Key Topics Covered
