Rising Demand for Protein Fortified Food Fuels Growth of Global Egg Protein Market – TMR

Global Egg Protein Market to Expand at a CAGR of 4.3% over 2018-2026 as Bakery Industry Develops, finds TMR

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Awareness about nutritional food, increase in sports activities and remarkable rise in the demand for food fortified with egg protein is likely to fuel the growth of global egg protein market over the forecast period. Eggs are an inexpensive yet rich source of high-quality protein. Egg white contains more than half of the egg protein along with lower amount of fat than egg yolk and vitamin B2. Eggs contain minerals such as copper, iron, and zinc. Egg yolks contain more fat and calories than the egg whites.

Sanovo Technology Group, Etam Biological Polytron Technologies, Bouwhuis Enthoven, Rose Acre Farms, Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd., and Daiichi-Kasei are some of the leading names operating in the global egg protein market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) conducted a new study on global egg protein market. According to the study, it is prognosticated that the global egg protein market is likely to expand at 4.3% CAGR between 2018 and 2026. Global egg protein market is poised to achieve prominence by the end of the forecast period.

Demand for Healthy and Active Lifestyle Drives Market Across All Geographies

Global egg protein market is marked with the dominance of North American market. Increased consumer emphasis on active and healthy lifestyles, regular exercise, and maintenance of a healthy diet is likely to trigger growth of the market in North America.

Asia Pacific egg protein market is expected to experience the fastest growth over the period of forecast. Growth stimulating factors, such as health consciousness, increased participation in sports to stay active and fit, increase in disposable income and remarkable rise in the demand for protein fortified food products are forecasted to steer global egg protein market towards growth.

Besides, the escalation in poultry production in the Indian market is expected to enhance the availability of eggs in the market. According to the data revealed by World Egg Organization (WEO) and International Egg Committee (IEC), India is now the fastest growing producer of eggs in the world, which is likely to further augment the growth of the market.

Health Benefits Derived from Eggs Catalyze Growth of the Market

Both the egg yolk and egg white are rich in countless nutrients. Egg yolk contains minerals, vitamins, proteins along with essential fatty acids, cholesterol, and fat-soluble vitamins. Eggs also constitute an important and flexible ingredient for cooking. Specific chemical composition of eggs literally make them the glue for many significant baking reactions.

A study titled “Eggs in Complementary Feeding and Growth” was published in Pediatrics, a medical journal. According to it, feeding young children with one egg every day for six months with a diet that does not contain diminished sugar-sweetened foods could prove to be helpful in the prevention of stunting and achieving a healthy height.

Changing food preferences have augmented the consumption of egg protein worldwide. Muscle building and weight management can be achieved with consumption of egg protein. Furthermore, a spectacular rise in the consumption of egg protein fortified food, such as ovomucin and ovalbumin have furthered the growth of the global egg protein market. Consumers in the last few years have already indicated that they are very keen on protein intake with the majority of them preferring eggs as their chosen option for protein fortification.

Foods products that re formulated with egg products come with all the nutrition, which are originally found in the egg and egg products. Free mono- and poly-unsaturated fats, minerals, trans-fatty acid vitamins, high-quality protein, and other extremely bioavailable nutrients with recognized wellness and health benefits.

The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, bearing the title, “Egg Protein Market (Flavor - Regular Egg Protein, Flavored Egg Protein; End Use - Bakery and Confectionery, Protein and Nutritional Bars, Breakfast Cereals, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Prepared Foods, Meat Analogs, Dressing, Sauces & Spreads, Pharmaceutical Products, Personal Care Products, Dairy & Desserts, Others; Function - Thickening, Leavening, Binding, Preservatives/Antimicrobial Action, Emulsifying, Crystallization, Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017– 2025.”

The global egg protein market is segmented based on:

Flavor

Regular Egg Protein

Flavored Egg Protein

End-Use

Bakery and Confectionery

Protein and Nutritional Bars

Breakfast Cereals

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Prepared Foods

Meat Analogs

Dressing

Sauces & Spreads

Pharmaceutical Products

Personal Care Products

Dairy & Desserts

Others

Function

Thickening

Leavening

Binding

Preservatives/Antimicrobial Action

Emulsifying

Crystallization

Others

Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



