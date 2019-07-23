Cadence Bancorporation Investigated for Federal Securities Law Violations by Block & Leviton LLP – Investors Are Encouraged to Contact The Firm

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a nationally recognized securities litigation firm, is investigating whether Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



Cadence announced yesterday that it suffered from “higher credit costs including net charge-offs,” and “loan provisions,” which caused the company to miss second quarter earnings expectations. The news came just two months after the company hosted its 2019 Investor Day. Cadence stock fell almost 20%, wiping out almost half a billion dollars in the company’s market capitalization.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Cadence Bancorporation common stock, particularly between May 2, 2019 and July 22, 2019, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jacob Walker at (617)398-5600, by e-mail at jake@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/cadence .

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked fourth among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

