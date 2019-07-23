Fr8Hub CEO Ohad Axelrod to Discuss Cross-Border Logistics at Mexico Trade Comercio de Mexico

/EIN News/ -- LAREDO, Texas, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fr8Hub CEO Ohad Axelrod will join the list of notable speakers at Journal of Commerce’s Mexico Trade Comercio de Mexico conference, July 30-31 in Mexico City. Axelrod will join Deepak Chhugani of Nuvocargo, Brian Cristol of Tuvo and Erik Markeset of Tsol on a panel discussing “Logistics Technology: Shipment Management Software and the Benefit to Shippers” on July 31 at 2:30 PM CDMX.



Axelrod discussed cross-border capacity in a May interview with Journal of Commerce :



“As we gather lots of data about border crossing times, looking at both sides of the border, the idea is that we can better predict the effects [of congestion] on capacity and pricing and manage that,” said Axelrod. “’Predictive capacity,’ or collaborative capacity management, is high on shipper wish lists for 2020.”



Fr8Hub combines extensive logistics experience with innovative cloud-based technology that directly matches shippers and freight forwarders in the U.S. and Mexico with a broad network of reliable carriers. Fr8Hub provides flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping.



Fr8Hub’s digital freight marketplace is integrated with fleet and driver IOT devices to synthesize and analyze together large amounts of data on each fleet and shipment, including location, freight, time and other data points. Shippers and carriers can access this critical data through the Fr8Hub Control Center to make timely, actionable decisions on loads, optimize their operations and reduce costs.



JOC's Mexico Trade Comercio de Mexico will provide retailers, manufacturers, consumer product companies, agriculture exporters, and other shippers that import into or export out of Mexico with timely, authoritative and actionable intelligence to better manage their supply chains in the current environment.



To learn more about Fr8Hub, please visit www.fr8hub.com .



Media Contact:



Will Haraway

Backbeat Marketing

404.593.8320

william@backbeatmarketing.com

www.linkedin.com/in/willharaway

www.backbeatmarketing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.