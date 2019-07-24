NYC Television Week 40 Under 40 Event to Showcase Media Innovators

NEW YORK, USA, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Future US, the leading information and event producer for professional communications, entertainment and education technology markets, has announced its 2019 selections for NYC Television Week’s 40 Under 40 Awards.Honorees will be recognized on the evening of October 30th, 2019 at 230 Fifth Penthouse in New York City."NYC Television Week’s 40 Under 40 Awards recognize the media innovators who are redefining the media landscape in an age of change,” said Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News VP and Global Editor-in-Chief, Bill Gannon. “As television evolves into a personalized video delivery model, businesses are transforming. This is a new Golden Age of media and we're proud to recognize some of the individuals whose vision and hard work are having a profound impact."This year’s honorees include:1. Daniel Alvarez, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations2. Matthew Barnes, Disney Advertising Sales3. Leonardo Bittan, HBO Latin America4. Sebastian Burkhardt, Keshet International5. Josh Clarke, Viacom6. Jessica Daigle, TEGNA7. Yoel Flohr, AMC Networks8. Abe Geiger, Hudson MX9. Ryan Gould, WarnerMedia10. Ross Habif, A+E Networks11. Evan Hills, Dstillery12. Keith P. Hopkins, Nexstar Media13. Terry Hurlbutt, ABC News14. Sarah Jensen, Crown Media Family Networks15. J-T Ladt, Fuse Media16. Alison Levin, Roku17. Erin Lim, E! Entertainment18. Andrea Lipstein, Nielsen19. Lauren Lumsden, Condé Nast Entertainment20. Katie Maloney, CAA21. Joseph Markowski, DAZN22. Osvaldo "Ozzie" Martinez, Telemundo Station Group23. Allison Martucci, Google24. Benjamin Maughan, TiVo25. Andrew McCollum, Philo26. Tom McLoughlin, NY Interconnect27. Roy Meyeringh, beIN SPORTS28. Stefanie Meyers, STARZ29. Kimberli O'Meara, INSP30. Samira Panah Bakhtiar, Amazon Web Services31. Kristi Salmon, Mediacom Communications Corporation32. Austin Scott, Freewheel, A Comcast Company33. Elisa Segovia, Univision34. Sandra Smith, FOX News Channel35. Andre Swanston, Tru Optik36. Dana Ucciferri, Bloomberg37. Lindsay Van Kirk, Xandr38. Shawn Witt, Leftfield Pictures39. Tristan Zimmerman, Debmar-Mercury40. Kate Zuckerman, CBS NewsFor information about the awards and event, contact Kelly Boon at Kelly.Boon@futurenet.com. Visit our website to learn more about the honorees.About Future:Future plc is an international media group and leading digital publisher, listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: FUTR). The Group operates two separately managed brand-led divisions: Media and Magazine. The Group has a reach of 100m+ globally, including 62m online users and 63m social media reach.The Magazine division is brand-led. It has over 100 market-leading publications, with 10 key titles.The Media division focuses on being at the forefront of digital innovation, in particular the high growth technology and games markets, with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising. It has a number of leading brands including TechRadar, PC Gamer, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Generate, The Homebuilding and Renovating Show and Golden Joysticks Awards.



