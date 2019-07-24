NYC Television Week 40 Under 40 Event to Showcase Media Innovators
Honorees will be recognized on the evening of October 30th, 2019 at 230 Fifth Penthouse in New York City.
"NYC Television Week’s 40 Under 40 Awards recognize the media innovators who are redefining the media landscape in an age of change,” said Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News VP and Global Editor-in-Chief, Bill Gannon. “As television evolves into a personalized video delivery model, businesses are transforming. This is a new Golden Age of media and we're proud to recognize some of the individuals whose vision and hard work are having a profound impact."
This year’s honorees include:
1. Daniel Alvarez, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations
2. Matthew Barnes, Disney Advertising Sales
3. Leonardo Bittan, HBO Latin America
4. Sebastian Burkhardt, Keshet International
5. Josh Clarke, Viacom
6. Jessica Daigle, TEGNA
7. Yoel Flohr, AMC Networks
8. Abe Geiger, Hudson MX
9. Ryan Gould, WarnerMedia
10. Ross Habif, A+E Networks
11. Evan Hills, Dstillery
12. Keith P. Hopkins, Nexstar Media
13. Terry Hurlbutt, ABC News
14. Sarah Jensen, Crown Media Family Networks
15. J-T Ladt, Fuse Media
16. Alison Levin, Roku
17. Erin Lim, E! Entertainment
18. Andrea Lipstein, Nielsen
19. Lauren Lumsden, Condé Nast Entertainment
20. Katie Maloney, CAA
21. Joseph Markowski, DAZN
22. Osvaldo "Ozzie" Martinez, Telemundo Station Group
23. Allison Martucci, Google
24. Benjamin Maughan, TiVo
25. Andrew McCollum, Philo
26. Tom McLoughlin, NY Interconnect
27. Roy Meyeringh, beIN SPORTS
28. Stefanie Meyers, STARZ
29. Kimberli O'Meara, INSP
30. Samira Panah Bakhtiar, Amazon Web Services
31. Kristi Salmon, Mediacom Communications Corporation
32. Austin Scott, Freewheel, A Comcast Company
33. Elisa Segovia, Univision
34. Sandra Smith, FOX News Channel
35. Andre Swanston, Tru Optik
36. Dana Ucciferri, Bloomberg
37. Lindsay Van Kirk, Xandr
38. Shawn Witt, Leftfield Pictures
39. Tristan Zimmerman, Debmar-Mercury
40. Kate Zuckerman, CBS News
