Radius Health to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Live Webcast on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health (Nasdaq: RDUS) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the results and provide a company update.



Conference Call Information:

Date: Wednesday, August 7th 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Domestic Dial-In Number: (866) 323-7965

International Dial-In Number: (346) 406-0961

Conference ID: 7599558

A replay of the conference call/webcast will be available from Wednesday, August 7, at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 U.S. or (404) 537-3406 for International, using conference ID number 7599558.

The live audio webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company’s website, https://ir.radiuspharm.com/events-and-presentations . The full text of the announcement and financial results will also be available on the Company’s website.

About Radius

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com.

Investor & Media Relations Contact:

Elhan Webb, CFA

Email: ewebb@radiuspharm.com

Phone: 617-551-4011



