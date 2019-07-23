New Parallels Toolbox 3.5 for Windows and Mac Expands Suite of One-Click, Time-Saving Productivity Tools

In just one minute, install a free Parallels Toolbox trial and quickly reclaim disk space and RAM, download Internet videos, record screen, make GIFs, save energy and more.

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now it’s simpler than ever for PC and Mac® users to save valuable time (as well as their sanity) when facing common computing tasks at work, home or school—by completing them with just one click. Today, Parallels® ( parallels.com/about ) launched Parallels® Toolbox 3.5 for Windows and Mac ( parallels.com/toolbox ), an ever-growing suite of 30+ tools that simplify PC and Mac tasks, making everyday computing a breeze.



“We listened to PC and Mac users who asked us for new tools they need to further simplify their lives,” said Nick Dobrovolskiy, Parallels Senior Vice President of Engineering and Support. “Break Time, Energy Saver, Hide Menu Icons, Clipboard History and Sleep Timer are now included with dozens of other one-click solutions. Together, they make Parallels Toolbox an indispensable one-stop application for businesses and individuals who like saving time and money.”

Parallels has enhanced its customer referral rewards programs. Now when trial users or subscribers invite a friend to try Parallels Toolbox at parallels.com/toolbox , the user and friend each receive a complimentary three-month subscription.

New and key Parallels Toolbox tools that benefit both PC and Mac users:

New Tools in Parallels Toolbox 3.5 for Windows:

Energy Saver: Activates several settings, including hidden ones that reduce system-resources usage and increase battery life, leading up to an eight percent reduction in power consumption. It automatically detects your computer’s state when it’s running on battery and activates options for users to enable or disable. Watch a video demo: “Energy Saver – Parallels Toolbox for Windows” ( youtube.com/embed/rvguXNUwZXU?rel=0 ).

Break Time: Receive regular reminders to stand and take a break from your computer. You can specify work periods from 30 to 50 minutes and set break times from one to 15 minutes. Watch a video demo: “Break Time – Parallels Toolbox for Windows” ( youtube.com/embed/up-BqI6WV20?rel=0 ).

Download Audio: Download a single audio file from supported sites. Additionally, playlists can be downloaded from YouTube.

New Tools in Parallels Toolbox 3.5 for Mac:

Clipboard History: Captures what’s copied to the Mac clipboard, including plain and formatted text. It also offers full text search, favorites and settings to collect content for up to 30 days. You can also pause the collection or exclude applications, allowing users to further customize the tool. Watch a video demo: “Clipboard History – Parallels Toolbox for Mac” ( youtube.com/embed/0gtFq3ZWOYI?rel=0 ).

Hide Menu Icons : Allows users to hide some icons from the Mac menu bar by creating two sets of menu-bar icons, visible and invisible. Less important icons only become visible when the user clicks the tool’s control in the Mac menu bar. Hidden icons automatically hide when the user goes back to working with applications from the control menu. Watch a video demo: “Hide Menu Icons – Parallels Toolbox for Mac” ( youtube.com/embed/ftvkI4sI3WI?rel=0 ).





New Features for Existing Tools in Parallels Toolbox for Windows:

Saving Files: Settings for saving files were removed from the Parallels Toolbox application and added to individual tools for simplified management.





Settings for saving files were removed from the Parallels Toolbox application and added to individual tools for simplified management. Screenshots Markup: Improved integration with system tools for screenshot markup and enhanced editing.

New Enhanced Versions of Existing Tools in Parallels Toolbox for Mac:

Clean Drive: Users can now see files that will be deleted, with the ability to find them in Finder for improved transparency.





Users can now see files that will be deleted, with the ability to find them in Finder for improved transparency. Find Duplicates: Ability to mass-select multiple duplicates for better total-size representation and simplified sorting options.

Useful and popular productivity tools in Parallels Toolbox for Mac and Windows 3.5 also include:

Streamlined Screen Video/Audio Recording, Downloading and Conversion

Easily change tool default settings to simply record video with your desired audio source or to capture screenshots in the format you need—with just one click.

Convert Video: Drag almost any video onto the tool (such as your favorite movie or TV show) to convert it to MP4 so it can be played on tablets and phones. Watch a video demo: “How to Convert Video to MP4 on My Mac” ( youtube.com/embed/K2HleY0dqQw?rel=0 ).





Drag almost any video onto the tool (such as your favorite movie or TV show) to convert it to MP4 so it can be played on tablets and phones. Watch a video demo: “How to Convert Video to MP4 on My Mac” ( ). Take Photo: Instantly take photos using the PC’s or Mac camera. The image file immediately appears at your pre-selected destination, such as the desktop or a folder.





Instantly take photos using the PC’s or Mac camera. The image file immediately appears at your pre-selected destination, such as the desktop or a folder. Resize Images: Batch convert images to your desired file size and format. Simply drag the source images to the tool’s window, select the desired output format (HEIF, JPEG, TIFF or PNG) as well as dimensions/size and output location, and then click. Watch a video demo: “Resize Images - Parallels Toolbox for Windows” ( youtube.com/embed/61NajoBm_2c?rel=0 ).





Batch convert images to your desired file size and format. Simply drag the source images to the tool’s window, select the desired output format (HEIF, JPEG, TIFF or PNG) as well as dimensions/size and output location, and then click. Watch a video demo: “Resize Images - Parallels Toolbox for Windows” ( ). Capture Screen: Click anywhere to take a screenshot of the entire screen and automatically save the image in a variety of formats (PNG, JPEG, TIFF and GIF) to your desktop or pre-selected folder.

Enhanced Presentations and Screen Sharing

Hide Desktop: Instantly hide distracting desktop files instead of removing each one manually. One click hides files, folders and icons on your desktop for clutter-free presentations. Watch a video demo: “How to Quickly Hide Icons and Files on My Mac Desktop” (bit.ly/HideDesktopPR).





Instantly hide distracting desktop files instead of removing each one manually. One click hides files, folders and icons on your desktop for clutter-free presentations. Watch a video demo: “How to Quickly Hide Icons and Files on My Mac Desktop” (bit.ly/HideDesktopPR). Do Not Disturb: Don’t waste time changing settings in each running application. One click disables notifications and Dock animations that could interrupt your work or presentation.





Don’t waste time changing settings in each running application. One click disables notifications and Dock animations that could interrupt your work or presentation. Do Not Sleep: Prevent disruptions and inconvenient logouts—with just one click, disable all system settings that cause the computer to sleep.





Prevent disruptions and inconvenient logouts—with just one click, disable all system settings that cause the computer to sleep. Launch: Opening multiple applications and files for a project is now fast and simple. With one click, open several items at once—such as applications, documents, folders, links or other files. Simply drag the files to the tool’s window to create a sequence of items that automatically open the next time you click the tool’s icon.



Improved PC and Mac Productivity

Archive: Easily create compressed and password-protected archives of your files from various locations to save space or share them. Just drag files and folders to this tool window—there’s no need to move or copy files to a single folder.





Easily create compressed and password-protected archives of your files from various locations to save space or share them. Just drag files and folders to this tool window—there’s no need to move or copy files to a single folder. Unarchive: Quickly unpack archives of various file compression formats—such as RAR, RPM, XAR and Z—including those not supported by the built-in system utility. Double-clicking these files opens unarchive and starts unpacking, even password-protected archives.





Quickly unpack archives of various file compression formats—such as RAR, RPM, XAR and Z—including those not supported by the built-in system utility. Double-clicking these files opens unarchive and starts unpacking, even password-protected archives. Uninstall Apps: Easily remove applications and their files with a single click for faster removals. Demo video: “Uninstall Apps - Parallels Toolbox for Mac” ( youtube.com/embed/hOFoLcHQvEo?rel=0 ).

Availability and Pricing

Free trials of both Parallels Toolbox 3.5 for Windows and Mac are available today as standalone products at parallels.com/toolbox. Each product can be purchased for $19.99 per year. Each annual license includes free updates of new and enhanced tools as they become available several times a year.



About Parallels



Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform solutions that make it possible and simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers take advantage of the best technology out there, whether it’s Windows, Mac, iOS, Android or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications wherever they may be—local, remote, in the private datacenter or in the cloud. Parallels, a business unit of Corel, has offices in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Visit parallels.com/about for more information.

Stay connected with Parallels and our online communities. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/parallelsinc , follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/parallelsmac and visit our blog at parallels.com /blogs .

Media Contacts



John Uppendahl, VP of Communications, john@parallels.com, +1 425 282-1734

Ryan Donough, Burson Cohn & Wolfe, ryan.donough@cohnwolfe.com, +1 415 403-8311

© 2019 Parallels International GmbH. Parallels and the Parallels logo are registered trademarks of Parallels International GmbH in the United States and/or other countries. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc. All other names and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/acceba03-acc7-4601-a245-eee0a8c8eed4

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

