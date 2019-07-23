Freedom Robotics Announces $6.6M in Series-Seed Funding to Power the Next Generation of Robotic Companies

Round led by Initialized Capital, with participation from Toyota AI Ventures, S28 Capital, Liquid 2 Ventures, and others

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Robotics , which provides cloud and on-device software for monitoring, control and management of robots and robotic fleets, announced today that it has closed a $6.6M seed round led by Initialized Capital, with Toyota AI Ventures, Liquid 2 Ventures, Andrew Miklas from S28 Capital, and James Lindenbaum, alongside existing investors Green Cow Ventur­e Capital, Justin Kan, Josh Buckley, Kevin Mahaffey, and Arianna Simpson.



“We are incredibly proud of this milestone for our company,” said CEO Joshua Wilson. “Support from the top VC firms in the world like Initialized Capital, Toyota AI Ventures, and S28 Capital has further accelerated our team in providing the best tools, services, and infrastructure needed by new and veteran robotics companies to build, scale, and operate everything from prototypes to fleets of thousands of robots.”

Freedom Robotics takes on the “undifferentiated heavy lifting” of creating tools and infrastructure that all robotics companies require but are not core to their product or value creation. By using Freedom Robotics, companies of all sizes can take their robotics products to market 10x faster with half of the team and resources as compared to full-stack in-house development, directly resulting in a more efficient deployment of resources, stronger focus of top engineers on core product, and more opportunities to get to product-market fit sooner.

“We'll soon reach a point when there are more robots than cell phones and we'll need the 'Microsoft of robotics' platform to power such a massive market," said Garry Tan, managing partner at Initialized Capital, which has backed companies such as Instacart, Coinbase, and Cruise. "Freedom Robotics has a huge first-mover advantage and the collective past experience to be the team that stays in front of the tailwind and wins.”

Freedom Robotics is currently being used on robots across all industries, including agriculture, restaurants, factories, warehouse logistics, last mile delivery networks, and many others.

“Cloud learning will be a game changer for robotics, allowing the experience of one robot to be “taught” to the rest on the network. We’ve been looking for startups with the technology and market savvy to realize this cloud robotics future through fleet management, control, and analytics,” said Jim Adler, Founding Managing Director at Toyota AI Ventures. “We were impressed with Freedom Robotics’ customer-first, comprehensive approach to managing and controlling fleets of robots, and look forward to supporting the Freedom team as they make cloud robotics a market reality.”

With a one-line install, Freedom Robotics offers the major software components that every robotics team needs to get started at the prototyping stage, and to scale all the way up to entire fleets deployed globally. Freedom Robotics consists of:

Monitoring: Users have a constant, unparalleled view into exactly what their robots are doing in unpredictable, real-world environments. Logging and monitoring across all robots in a fleet lets users view data streams, manage resources and performance, and diagnose issues in real time. Easy sharing between teams of developers, operators, and executives makes effective collaboration and resolution of issues finally possible.

Users have a constant, unparalleled view into exactly what their robots are doing in unpredictable, real-world environments. Logging and monitoring across all robots in a fleet lets users view data streams, manage resources and performance, and diagnose issues in real time. Easy sharing between teams of developers, operators, and executives makes effective collaboration and resolution of issues finally possible. Control: Secure, human-in-the-loop remote control allows users to take over when issues arise on a robot. This vital capability comes with a clean and powerful interface all installed with just a single line of code. Customizable input methods include tablets, game controllers, and an expressive API for sending control commands directly to a robot or fleet.

Secure, human-in-the-loop remote control allows users to take over when issues arise on a robot. This vital capability comes with a clean and powerful interface all installed with just a single line of code. Customizable input methods include tablets, game controllers, and an expressive API for sending control commands directly to a robot or fleet. Management: As the number of robots in a fleet grows, so does the complexity of managing them. Freedom Robotics users can track and analyze operations for a single robot or fleets of thousands. Data is automatically composed into the Freedom Robotics Mission Control ® dashboard and visually renders 2D, 3D, LIDAR, odometry, force, and other metrics accurately, allowing for easy understanding and management of complex robotic systems.

As the number of robots in a fleet grows, so does the complexity of managing them. Freedom Robotics users can track and analyze operations for a single robot or fleets of thousands. Data is automatically composed into the Freedom Robotics Mission Control dashboard and visually renders 2D, 3D, LIDAR, odometry, force, and other metrics accurately, allowing for easy understanding and management of complex robotic systems. Analysis: Freedom Robotics provides deep cloud-based analytics to help preemptively identify issues, view performance reports, create large data sets and generate solutions in seconds. Because data is recorded in the cloud, users can rewind back and see exactly what a robot was doing down to the second just like the black box in an airplane. This helps users maintain their robots, improve performance, and increase uptime.

Freedom Robotics plans to use the funds for the development of its platform and the hiring of top talent.

To learn more about Freedom Robotics visit https://freedomrobotics.ai

To apply for a position with Freedom Robotics, visit https://freedomrobotics.ai/careers

About Freedom Robotics

Freedom Robotics is the leading provider of software infrastructure for modern robotics companies. Based in San Francisco, California, Freedom Robotics creates mission critical software infrastructure to enable the next generation of robotics companies to build, operate, support and scale robots and robotic fleets. Freedom Robotics is platform agnostic and works with any robot and installs in seconds with just one line of code in order to help robotics companies bring their product to market 10x faster with half the resources.

The core founding team of Freedom Robotics includes Joshua Wilson , Hans Lee , Dimitri Onistsuk , Alex Cutting , and Jonathan Tran .

Media contact:

Dimitri Onistsuk

Co-founder, Freedom Robotics

press@freedomrobotics.ai



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.