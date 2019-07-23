Remediant Named Finalist in 2019 Black Unicorn Awards

Remediant is one of the Top 30 Finalists in Cyber Defense Magazine’s prestigious cybersecurity award

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remediant , a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) software, today announced that is has been named a finalist in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019. This award showcases those companies with incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace.



The term “Black Unicorn” applies to a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value, as determined by private or public investment. Remediant is now one of the Top 30 finalists for this impressive award, competing against many of the industry’s leading providers of cybersecurity products and services.

Remediant has been profitable since day one — demonstrating rapid growth and increasing revenue by nearly 500% between 2017 and 2018. Remediant’s SecureONE software continues to be adopted by major enterprises, such as Lockheed Martin, and across a number of industries, protecting more than one million endpoints. Gartner also recently recognized Remediant as a 2019 Cool Vendor in Identity and Access Management .

“As an industry, we need to do more. Historical breach data shows legacy Privilege Access Management (PAM) solutions are struggling to protect today’s modern enterprise at scale. IT and security professionals around the globe need something that is easy to deploy, easy to use and stops lateral movement in their organizations,” said Tim Keeler, Remediant CEO and Co-Founder. “At Remediant, we are solving one of the biggest and most persistent problems in information security — providing comprehensive protection and access control on all administrative activity, at all times, and on all systems with our Just-In-Time-Administration (JITA) capabilities.”

“It’s exciting to see Remediant making it into the finalist round among other cybersecurity industry leaders in our first annual Black Unicorn awards,” said judges Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group , David DeWalt of NightDragon and Gary Miliefsky of Cyber Defense Media Group .

Remediant will be exhibiting its SecureONE PAM solution at Black Hat USA 2019 and the Black Unicorn winners will be announced that same week. Visit Remediant at booth #2423 to learn more about how SecureONE can protect your organization from credential-based breaches.

About Remediant

Founded in the heart of San Francisco, Remediant leads with innovation, delivering enterprise-class cybersecurity solutions that enable real-time monitoring, Zero Trust protection of privileged accounts and Just-In-Time Administration (JITA) across IT/Security/Cloud ecosystems. We protect organizations from stolen credentials being used against them, which is the #1 attack vector across all breaches. To learn more, please visit: www.remediant.com

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 7th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group and David DeWalt of NightDragon. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019, please visit http://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-finalists/ .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

