Sumo Logic Announces World-Renowned Economist and Author Jeremy Rifkin as the Showcase Speaker at Illuminate 2019

Sponsors Include AWS, PagerDuty, CrowdStrike, eSentire, Expel.io, Fastly, Google Cloud Platform, JFrog, Sauce Labs, and StackRox to Showcase the Rich DevSecOps Ecosystem Around Powering Today’s Modern Applications and Infrastructures

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform that delivers continuous intelligence , today announced leading economist, social theorist, and New York Times best-selling author Jeremy Rifkin as a keynote speaker at its annual Illuminate user conference, taking place Sept. 11-12 in Burlingame, California at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport Hotel. He joins a lineup of speakers including Sumo Logic CEO Ramin Sayar, industry thought leaders from RedMonk and 451 Research, as well as customers and partners who will talk about the innovative ways real-time machine data analytics is disrupting business, accelerating the DevSecOps transition and improving customer experiences. Registration is now open.

Aligning to the theme for this year’s Illuminate conference of “See business differently,” Mr. Rifkin will share his thoughts on the intersection of technology with social, economic, and environmental change, as well as the role analytics will play to drive positive change in the decades ahead. In addition, Sumo Logic CEO Ramin Sayar will deliver the opening keynote at the conference, discussing market transitions impacting digital transformation, cloud adoption, and DevSecOps.

Sumo Logic’s cloud-native machine data analytics platform serves more than 2,000 customers and 100,000 users around the globe by providing the continuous intelligence they need to build, operate, and secure modern cloud applications and accelerate digital business transformation. Illuminate will include a number of sponsors which represent a rich and powerful DevSecOps ecosystem of valued partners that share the same point of view around building, running, and securing today’s modern applications and infrastructures. This year’s sponsors include AWS , PagerDuty , CrowdStrike , eSentire , Expel.io , Fastly , Google Cloud Platform , JFrog , Sauce Labs , and StackRox .

The conference will also feature customer stories from technology leaders across a variety of industries including ABinBev, Acquia, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Doximity, Fetch Robotics, Informatica, Lending Tree, Macquarie Bank, PeopleFinders, Pokemon, Sage, SPS Commerce, USA TODAY NETWORK, Xero, and more. These sessions will highlight how Sumo Logic’s cloud-native machine data analytics platform is addressing the challenges of digital transformation to enable the delivery of engaging and secure customer experiences.

“This year’s Illuminate user conference will showcase some of the brightest minds representing practitioners and leaders in the modern application era,” said Dione Hedgpeth, Chief Customer Officer for Sumo Logic. “As the only machine data analytics platform that enables companies to see business differently with continuous intelligence, we are looking forward to learning from our customers’ experiences on how machine data analytics is being leveraged across use cases for better data-driven decisions at scale and in real-time, while providing the needed automation to address modern security and operational challenges.”

Illuminate 2019 Conference Details

When: September 11-12, 2019

September 11-12, 2019 Where: Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport Hotel , Burlingame, Calif.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is a secure, cloud-native, machine data analytics service, delivering real-time, continuous intelligence from structured, semi-structured and unstructured data across the entire application lifecycle and stack. More than 2,000 customers around the globe rely on Sumo Logic for the analytics and insights to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. With Sumo Logic, customers gain a multi-tenant, service-model advantage to accelerate their shift to continuous innovation, increasing competitive advantage, business value and growth.

Founded in 2010, Sumo Logic is a privately held company based in Redwood City, Calif. and is backed by Accel Partners, Battery Ventures, DFJ Growth, Franklin Templeton, Greylock Partners, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures and Tiger Global Management. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

