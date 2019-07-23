Pacific Financial Corp Earns Record $3.6 Million, or $0.34 per Share, for the Second Quarter of 2019, and $6.6 Million, or $0.61 per Share, for the First Half of 2019; Declares Half-Year Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share, and Moves to Quarterly Cash…

/EIN News/ -- ABERDEEN, Wash., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), the holding company for Bank of the Pacific, today reported net income increased 38% to $3.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, from $2.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018, supported by a higher net interest margin, net interest income and gains on sale of residential mortgage loans. For the first quarter of 2019, net income was $2.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share. For the first six months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $6.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, up 34% from $4.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2018. All results are unaudited.



Pacific Financial also announced that it will begin paying cash dividends quarterly, instead of the current yearly cash dividends, commencing the third quarter of 2019, in a move aimed at distributing income to shareholders more regularly and efficiently. At the same time, the board of directors declared a half-year cash dividend, which includes the first and second quarters of 2019, of $0.20 per common share payable on August 26, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 5, 2019. On an annualized basis, this equates to a dividend yield of 3.51%, an increase of 33% from the dividend yield of 2.63% for the full year of 2018.

“We are excited to be able to begin distributing our cash dividend on a more frequent basis; switching to a quarterly cash dividend will provide a more regular flow of dividend income to our loyal shareholders, enhancing the timing of their return on investment,” said Denise Portmann, President & Chief Executive Officer. “We also recently qualified to trade on the OTCQX, which we believe will increase our visibility and outreach to investors. The clear advantage of moving up to the OTCQX is improved transparency and, ultimately, increased liquidity to the benefit of investors.”

“Following our strong earnings momentum from the first quarter, we continued to post record profits for both the current quarter and the first half of 2019,” said Denise Portmann, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Net interest margin improved by 23 basis points to 4.74% from a year earlier and yields across all asset classes improved with modest increases in our cost of funds. Our balance sheet mix and deposit pricing strategies contributed to a 7% growth in net interest income from a year ago, reflecting the rise in interest rates over the past few years. On a linked quarter basis, solid loan pricing discipline contributed to an increase in loan yields despite the recent inverted yield curve.”

“With the increasing importance of technology-based services, we introduced person-to-person (P2P) money transfer services earlier this month. Our selection of Zelle to power this product offering improves our competitive position with both regional and national banks in this arena,” said Portmann.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights (as of, or for the period ended June 30, 2019, except as noted):

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.34 for 2Q19, compared to $0.25 for 2Q18, and $0.28 for 1Q19. For the first six months of 2019, diluted earnings per share grew 33% to $0.61 from $0.46 per diluted share for the first six months of 2018.

Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.62% and return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 14.62%, for 2Q19, compared to 1.19% and 10.76%, respectively, for 2Q18; and 1.32% and 12.60%, respectively, for 1Q19. Industry peer ROAA was 0.95% and ROAE was 9.11% at March 31, 2019. [Industry peers comprise of approximately 476 banks in the SNL Microcap U.S. Bank Index.] Return on average assets (“ROAA”) increased to 1.47%, and return on average equity (“ROAE”) increased to 13.63%, compared to 1.12% and 11.35%, for the first six months of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Net interest income was $9.7 million for 2Q19, an increase of 7% from $9.1 million for 2Q18 and grew 1% from $9.6 million for 1Q19. Net interest income totaled $19.3 million for the first six months of 2019, compared to $18.0 million for the first six months of 2018.

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis (“NIMTE”), improved by 23 basis points to 4.74% for 2Q19, compared to 4.51% for 2Q18, and expanded four basis points from 4.70% for 1Q19, reflecting improving yields on interest earning assets and slower growth in cost of funds. Industry peer NIM was 3.71%. [Industry peers are the 476 banks that comprised the SNL Microcap U.S. Bank Index, at March 31, 2019.] NIMTE expanded 24 basis points to 4.72% for the first six months of 2019, compared to 4.48% for the first six months of 2018.

Gross loans were $689.7 million at quarter end, versus $704.3 million at June 30, 2018, and $692.3 million at March 31, 2019.

Total deposits were $795.5 million, compared to $767.5 million at June 30, 2018, and $776.3 million at March 31, 2019. This includes a reduction of $18.5 million and $3.8 million in brokered CDs from the year-over-year quarter and the immediate prior quarter, respectively. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 31% of total deposits, at June 30, 2019.

Asset quality remains solid: Loans 30 – 89 days delinquent, still on accrual status, were minimal at 0.12% of gross loans outstanding. Net charge-offs totaled $10,000, or 0.01% of average gross loans, for 2Q19, compared to net recoveries of $7,000, or 0.00% of average gross loans, for 1Q19, and net recoveries of $2,000, or 0.00% of average gross loans, for 2Q18. Nonperforming assets were $773,000, or 0.08% of total assets, at June 30, 2019, compared to $976,000, or 0.11% of total assets at March 31, 2019, and $1.5 million, or 0.16% of total assets at June 30, 2018. Adversely classified loans were $8.1 million, or 1.17% of gross loans, at June 30, 2019, versus $7.6 million, or 1.10% of gross loans, at March 31, 2019, and $9.3 million, or 1.32% of gross loans, at June 30, 2018. No provision for loan losses was incurred in 2Q19, 1Q19 or 2Q18. The allowance for loan losses to gross loans stood at 1.31% at June 30, 2019, compared to 1.31% at March 31, 2019, and 1.30% at June 30, 2018.



The Company’s consolidated capital ratios and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution under current regulatory requirements.

Balance Sheet Overview (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 $ Change % Change June 30, 2018 $ Change % Change Assets: (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Cash on hand and in banks $ 33,158 $ 22,341 $ 10,817 48 % $ 16,295 $ 16,863 103 % Interest bearing deposits 3,250 3,250 - 0 % 994 2,256 227 % Federal funds sold 26,551 7,428 19,123 100 % - 26,551 100 % Investment securities 104,143 120,155 (16,012 ) -13 % 107,203 (3,060 ) -3 % Loans held-for-sale 18,489 7,717 10,772 140 % 7,749 10,740 139 % Loans, net of deferred fees 688,684 691,293 (2,609 ) 0 % 703,272 (14,588 ) -2 % Allowance for loan losses (9,046 ) (9,056 ) 10 0 % (9,143 ) 97 -1 % Net loans 679,638 682,237 (2,599 ) 0 % 694,129 (14,491 ) -2 % Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast

Bankers' Bank stock, at cost 2,220 2,421 (201 ) -8 % 2,453 (233 ) -9 % Other assets 57,496 58,180 (684 ) -1 % 58,338 (842 ) -1 % Total assets $ 924,945 $ 903,729 $ 21,216 2 % $ 887,161 $ 37,784 4 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Total deposits $ 795,504 $ 776,260 $ 19,244 2 % $ 767,547 $ 27,957 4 % Borrowings 16,681 21,719 (5,038 ) -23 % 22,896 (6,215 ) -27 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,534 8,982 2,552 28 % 8,102 3,432 42 % Shareholders' equity 101,226 96,768 4,458 5 % 88,616 12,610 14 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 924,945 $ 903,729 $ 21,216 2 % $ 887,161 $ 37,784 4 % Common Stock Shares Outstanding 10,593,697 10,580,263 13,434 0 % 10,562,593 31,104 0 % Book value per common share (1) $ 9.56 $ 9.15 $ 0.41 4 % $ 8.39 $ 1.17 14 % Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 8.28 $ 7.87 $ 0.41 5 % $ 7.11 $ 1.17 16 % Gross loans to deposits ratio 86.6 % 89.1 % -2.5 % 91.6 % -5.0 % (1) Book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding. (2) Tangible book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity less total intangible assets and liabilities, divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.





Income Statement Overview (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, June 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 $ Change % Change June 30, 2018 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 10,460 $ 10,360 $ 100 1 % $ 9,741 $ 719 7 % Interest expense 735 742 (7 ) -1 % 624 111 18 % Net interest income 9,725 9,618 107 1 % 9,117 608 7 % Loan loss provision - - - 0 % - - 0 % Noninterest income 3,444 2,398 1,046 44 % 2,649 795 30 % Noninterest expense 8,692 8,412 280 3 % 8,580 112 1 % Income before income taxes 4,477 3,604 873 24 % 3,186 1,291 41 % Income tax expense 870 658 212 32 % 570 300 53 % Net Income $ 3,607 $ 2,946 $ 661 22 % $ 2,616 $ 991 38 % Average common shares outstanding - basic 10,587,140 10,576,994 10,146 0 % 10,555,340 31,800 0 % Average common shares outstanding - diluted 10,670,586 10,672,509 (1,923 ) 0 % 10,673,808 (3,222 ) 0 % Income per common share Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.28 $ 0.06 21 % $ 0.25 $ 0.09 36 % Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.28 $ 0.06 21 % $ 0.25 $ 0.09 36 % Effective tax rate 19.4 % 18.3 % 1.1 % 17.9 % 1.5 % For the Six Months Ended, June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 20,820 $ 19,204 $ 1,616 8 % Interest expense 1,477 1,204 273 23 % Net interest income 19,343 18,000 1,343 7 % Loan loss provision - - - 0 % Noninterest income 5,843 4,974 869 17 % Noninterest expense 17,105 17,137 (32 ) 0 % Income before income taxes 8,081 5,837 2,244 38 % Income tax expense 1,528 934 594 64 % Net Income $ 6,553 $ 4,903 $ 1,650 34 % Average common shares outstanding - basic 10,582,095 10,537,781 44,314 0 % Average common shares outstanding - diluted 10,670,819 10,665,500 5,319 0 % Income per common share Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.47 $ 0.15 32 % Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.46 $ 0.15 33 % Effective tax rate 18.9 % 16.0 % 2.9 %

The following tables provide the reconciliation of net income to pre-tax, pre-credit operating income (non-GAAP):

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, June 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 $ Change % Change June 30, 2018 $ Change % Change Non-GAAP Operating Income (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 3,607 $ 2,946 $ 661 22 % $ 2,616 $ 991 38 % Loan loss provision - - - 0 % - - 0 % Loss on real estate owned, net - - - 0 % - - 0 % Income tax expense 870 658 212 32 % 570 300 53 % Pre-tax, pre-credit operating income $ 4,477 $ 3,604 $ 873 24 % $ 3,186 $ 1,291 41 % For the Six Months Ended, June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 $ Change % Change Non-GAAP Operating Income (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 6,553 $ 4,903 $ 1,650 34 % Loan loss provision - - - 0 % Loss on real estate owned, net - - - 0 % Income tax expense 1,528 934 594 64 % Pre-tax, pre-credit operating income $ 8,081 $ 5,837 $ 2,244 38 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income grew on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to an increase in revenue from the sale of residential mortgage loans and a gain from sale of investment securities. “We realigned our investment portfolio to take advantage of the inverted yield curve during the period. Noninterest income increased compared to the year-over-year quarter for similar reasons. Recent decreases in mortgage rates have increased demand for refinancing and encouraged more sellers to add to the supply of housing inventory for sale in several of our Western Washington and Oregon markets. Increases in housing prices have moderated of late, encouraging more activity since the first of the year,” Portmann noted. For the first half of the year, noninterest income was up versus the first six months of the prior year for the reasons previously noted.

“Our residential mortgage lending group increased its contribution to noninterest income from the preceding quarter and from the second quarter a year ago,” added Portmann. “The recent decline in mortgage interest rates appear to have spurred a modest increase in both home purchase and refinance activities within our markets during the first half of the year. In addition, we continue to benefit from initiatives introduced last year which have improved workflow efficiencies, revenue and cost management.”

Noninterest Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, June 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 $ Change % Change June 30, 2018 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Service charges on deposits $ 531 $ 505 $ 26 5 % $ 528 $ 3 1 % Gain on sale of loans, net 1,707 932 775 83 % 1,063 644 61 % Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net 102 - 102 100 % - 102 100 % Earnings on bank owned life insurance 109 106 3 3 % 106 3 3 % Other noninterest income Fee income 884 829 55 7 % 910 (26 ) -3 % Other 111 26 85 327 % 42 69 164 % Total noninterest income $ 3,444 $ 2,398 $ 1,046 44 % $ 2,649 $ 795 30 % For the Six Months Ended, June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Service charges on deposits $ 1,036 $ 1,024 $ 12 1 % Gain on sale of loans, net 2,638 2,007 631 31 % Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net 102 - 102 100 % Earnings on bank owned life insurance 215 213 2 1 % Other noninterest income Fee income 1,713 1,649 64 4 % Other 139 81 58 72 % Total noninterest income $ 5,843 $ 4,974 $ 869 17 %

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased from the preceding quarter chiefly from increases in compensation expense due to increases in commission expense associated with growth in residential mortgage production during the period and the resumption of regulatory assessment expense after the expiration of a credit in the prior quarter. State and local tax expense increased due to the receipt in the linked quarter of a $45,000 refund from an annual reconciliation of a state revenue tax return. Noninterest expenses increased as compared to the year-over-year quarter, primarily due to increased commissions as noted above and professional services related to executive search, strategic marketing and technology consulting expenses. This was partially offset by declines in occupancy and equipment expense associated with the closure of two branches in first quarter of 2019. In addition, data processing expenses declined due to a reduction in processing fees associated with a change in debit card processing switch network.

Noninterest expenses for the first six months of the year remained unchanged compared to the like period a year ago. Increases in commission expenses and consulting expenses for the reasons previously cited were offset by declines in occupancy and equipment expense and regulatory assessment expense and employee travel, meals and training expense.

Noninterest Expense (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, June 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 $ Change % Change June 30, 2018 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,506 $ 5,401 $ 105 2 % $ 5,380 $ 126 2 % Occupancy 510 502 8 2 % 528 (18 ) -3 % Equipment 241 242 (1 ) 0 % 263 (22 ) -8 % Data processing 701 692 9 1 % 794 (93 ) -12 % Professional services 303 369 (66 ) -18 % 198 105 53 % State and local taxes 139 82 57 70 % 127 12 9 % FDIC and State assessments 69 8 61 763 % 102 (33 ) -32 % Other noninterest expense: Director fees 66 66 - 0 % 68 (2 ) -3 % Communication 76 71 5 7 % 86 (10 ) -12 % Advertising 90 66 24 36 % 93 (3 ) -3 % Professional liability insurance 50 50 - 0 % 45 5 11 % Amortization 100 91 9 10 % 103 (3 ) -3 % Other 841 772 69 9 % 793 48 6 % Total noninterest expense $ 8,692 $ 8,412 $ 280 3 % $ 8,580 $ 112 1 % For the Six Months Ended, June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 10,907 $ 10,751 $ 156 1 % Occupancy 1,011 1,076 (65 ) -6 % Equipment 483 585 (102 ) -17 % Data processing 1,393 1,395 (2 ) 0 % Professional services 671 389 282 72 % Other real estate owned operating costs - 6 (6 ) -100 % State and local taxes 221 245 (24 ) -10 % FDIC and State assessments 76 236 (160 ) -68 % Other noninterest expense: Director fees 131 132 (1 ) -1 % Communication 147 156 (9 ) -6 % Advertising 156 165 (9 ) -5 % Professional liability insurance 99 92 7 8 % Amortization 192 103 89 86 % Loss on real estate owned, net - - - 0 % Other 1,618 1,806 (188 ) -10 % Total noninterest expense $ 17,105 $ 17,137 $ (32 ) 0 %

Income Tax Provision

For the second quarter of 2019, Pacific Financial recorded $870,000 in income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 19.4%. A planned reduction in nontaxable municipal securities during the current quarter contributed to the increase in the effective tax rate. In the first quarter of 2019, Pacific Financial recorded $658,000 in income tax expense with an effective tax rate of 18.3%. This compares to tax expense of $570,000 for the second quarter of 2018, resulting in an effective tax rate of 17.9%. Tax expense for the six months ending June 30, 2019, was $1.5 million versus $934 million in the same period for the prior year, which was impacted by a $90,000 discreet tax credit resulting from the exercise and vesting of a large amount of stock compensation awards in that period. All increases in expense for the comparative periods are attributed to growth in pre-tax income. In addition to federal corporate income tax, Pacific Financial also pays Oregon corporate income tax and Washington Business and Occupation tax on revenues.

Financial Performance Overview (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Change June 30, 2018 Change Performance Ratios Return on average assets, annualized 1.62 % 1.32 % 0.30 1.19 % 0.43 Return on average equity, annualized 14.62 % 12.60 % 2.02 11.94 % 2.68 Efficiency ratio (1) 66.00 % 70.01 % (4.01 ) 72.92 % (6.92 ) (1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. For the Six Months Ended, June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change Performance Ratios Return on average assets, annualized 1.47 % 1.12 % 0.35 Return on average equity, annualized 13.63 % 11.35 % 2.28 Efficiency ratio (1) 67.91 % 74.59 % (6.68 ) (1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.

LIQUIDITY



Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 % of Total Mar 31, 2019 % of Total $ Change % Change June 30, 2018 Total $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Cash on hand and in banks $ 17,310 11 % $ 12,911 9 % $ 4,399 34 % $ 15,939 13 % $ 1,371 9 % Interest bearing deposits 15,848 9 % 9,430 6 % 6,418 68 % 356 0 % 15,492 4352 % Other interest earning deposits 3,250 2 % 3,250 2 % - 0 % 994 1 % 2,256 227 % Federal funds sold 26,551 16 % 7,428 5 % 19,123 257 % - 0 % 26,551 100 % Total 62,959 38 % 33,019 22 % 29,940 91 % 17,289 14 % 45,670 264 % Investment securities: Collateralized mortgage obligations 46,712 28 % 39,445 27 % 7,267 18 % 37,458 30 % 9,254 25 % Mortgage backed securities 22,061 13 % 20,983 14 % 1,078 5 % 14,046 11 % 8,015 57 % U.S. Government and agency securities 536 0 % 4,107 3 % (3,571 ) -87 % 4,141 3 % (3,605 ) -87 % Municipal securities 32,766 20 % 54,555 37 % (21,789 ) -40 % 51,469 40 % (18,703 ) -36 % Corporate debt securities 1,995 1 % 993 1 % 1,002 101 % - 0 % 1,995 100 % Equity securities 73 0 % 72 1 % 1 1 % 89 40 % (16 ) -18 % Total 104,143 62 % 120,155 82 % (16,012 ) -13 % 107,203 86 % (3,060 ) -3 % Total cash equivalents and investment securities $ 167,102 100 % $ 153,174 100 % $ 13,928 9 % $ 124,492 100 % $ 42,610 34 % Total cash equivalents and investment securities as a percent of total assets 18 % 17 % 14 %

“Liquidity remains strong based on existing levels of combined cash equivalents, investment securities and unused borrowing capacity. Seasonal inflows, typical for this time of year, impacted total deposits during the current quarter,” said Douglas N. Biddle, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. “Our investment securities include a large component of fully amortizing U.S. agency collateralized mortgage and mortgage-backed securities, for which we expect to have limited extension risk. Some restructuring of the securities portfolio was undertaken in the current quarter to reduce the proportion of nontaxable municipal securities. Securities with less prepayment risk during a decline in interest rates were added to the portfolio and Fed Funds balances were increased as a result of the deepening of an inverted yield curve during the period.” The expected modified duration (adjusted for calls, consensus pre-payment speeds and rate adjustment dates) of the investment portfolio was 3.9 years at June 30, 2019; 3.6 years at March 31, 2019 and 3.9 years at June 30, 2018.

The Bank had $3.3 million in outstanding borrowings against its $185.0 million in established borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB) at June 30, 2019. The Bank had $8.3 million and $9.5 million in outstanding borrowings with the FHLB at March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively. The Bank’s borrowing facility with the FHLB is subject to collateral and stock ownership requirements. The Bank also has available a discount window primary credit line with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco of approximately $52.8 million, subject to collateral requirements, and $16.0 million from correspondent banks, with no balance outstanding on any of these facilities.

LOANS

Loans by Category (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 % of Gross Loans Mar 31, 2019 % of Gross Loans $ Change % Change June 30, 2018 % of Gross Loans $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Commercial and agricultural $ 142,107 21 % $ 131,491 19 % $ 10,616 8 % $ 140,182 20 % $ 1,925 1 % Real estate: Construction and development 41,815 6 % 48,377 7 % (6,562 ) -14 % 51,325 7 % (9,510 ) -19 % Residential 1-4 family 88,461 13 % 87,851 13 % 610 1 % 90,073 13 % (1,612 ) -2 % Multi-family 32,010 5 % 29,500 4 % 2,510 9 % 22,755 3 % 9,255 41 % Commercial real estate -- owner occupied 137,565 20 % 142,175 21 % (4,610 ) -3 % 146,788 21 % (9,223 ) -6 % Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied 152,143 21 % 154,140 22 % (1,997 ) -1 % 149,941 21 % 2,202 1 % Farmland 30,043 4 % 28,815 4 % 1,228 4 % 28,979 4 % 1,064 4 % Consumer 65,533 10 % 69,916 10 % (4,383 ) -6 % 74,280 11 % (8,747 ) -12 % Gross Loans 689,677 100 % 692,265 100 % (2,588 ) -0.4 % 704,323 100 % (14,646 ) -2 % Less: allowance for loan losses (9,046 ) (9,056 ) 10 (9,143 ) 97 Less: deferred fees (993 ) (972 ) (21 ) (1,051 ) 58 Net loans $ 679,638 $ 682,237 $ (2,599 ) $ 694,129 $ (14,491 ) Loan Concentration (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 % of Risk Based Capital Mar 31, 2019 % of Risk Based Capital Change June 30, 2018 % of Risk Based Capital Change (Dollars in thousands) Commercial and agricultural $ 142,107 132 % $ 131,491 126 % 6 % $ 140,182 143 % -11 % Real estate: Construction and development 41,815 39 % 48,377 46 % -7 % 51,325 52 % -13 % Residential 1-4 family 88,461 82 % 87,851 84 % -2 % 90,073 92 % -10 % Multi-family 32,010 30 % 29,500 28 % 2 % 22,755 23 % 7 % Commercial real estate -- owner occupied 137,565 128 % 142,175 136 % -8 % 146,788 150 % -22 % Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied 152,143 141 % 154,140 148 % -7 % 149,941 153 % -12 % Farmland 30,043 28 % 28,815 28 % 0 % 28,979 30 % -2 % Consumer 65,533 61 % 69,916 67 % -6 % 74,280 76 % -15 % Gross Loans $ 689,677 $ 692,265 $ 704,323 Regulatory Commercial Real Estate $ 221,663 205 % $ 226,221 217 % -12 % $ 219,980 224 % -19 % Total Risk Based Capital* $ 107,877 $ 104,369 $ 98,120 *Bank of the Pacific

The loan portfolio continues to be well-diversified and is originated predominately within our Western Washington and Oregon markets. Commercial loan balances grew during the current quarter reflecting the normal seasonality of our markets. Balances were also impacted by higher than expected payoffs of several commercial real estate loans from long-term financing sources. The portfolio includes $39.1 million in LIBOR-based and $144.1 million in Wall Street Journal Prime-based floating rate commercial, commercial real estate and home equity loans. The portfolio also includes $12.3 million in purchased government-guaranteed commercial and commercial real estate loans and $53.8 million in indirect consumer loans to finance luxury and classic cars as a part of a strategy to diversify the loan portfolio. The indirect consumer loans have been made to individuals with high credit scores and have exhibited very low losses to date. The Company manages new loan origination volume using concentration limits that establish maximum exposure levels by designated industry segment, real estate product types, geography and single borrower limits. The Bank’s commercial real estate loan portfolio is prudently managed to meet regulatory concentration guidelines.

DEPOSITS

Deposits by Category (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 % of Total Mar 31, 2019 % of Total $ Change % Change June 30, 2018 % of Total $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Interest-bearing demand $ 218,828 28 % $ 211,503 27 % $ 7,325 3 % $ 197,409 26 % $ 21,419 11 % Money market 146,886 18 % 149,400 19 % (2,514 ) -2 % 142,945 19 % 3,941 3 % Savings 102,721 13 % 101,974 13 % 747 1 % 93,715 12 % 9,006 10 % Time deposits (CDs) 77,870 10 % 82,003 11 % (4,133 ) -5 % 94,294 12 % (16,424 ) -17 % Total interest-bearing deposits 546,305 69 % 544,880 70 % 1,425 0 % 528,363 69 % 17,942 3 % Non-interest bearing demand 249,199 31 % 231,380 30 % 17,819 8 % 239,184 31 % 10,015 4 % Total deposits $ 795,504 100 % $ 776,260 100 % $ 19,244 2.5 % $ 767,547 100 % $ 27,957 4 %

Total deposits increased from the linked quarter, due to seasonal deposit inflows, as previously noted. Time deposits continue to decline as a component of funding, primarily due to reduction in brokered deposits. The proportion of noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits remained unchanged from a year ago, despite businesses reinvesting more liquidity into their operations reflecting the continued improvement in the economy.

Brokered certificates of deposit totaled $18.7 million at June 30, 2019, $22.5 million at March 31, 2019, and $37.2 million at June 30, 2018. The brokered deposits were acquired during the latter part of 2015 and early 2016 with fixed rates and terms ranging from 2 to 5 years. “These deposits were obtained to lock in historically low rates to enhance the Bank’s interest rate risk mitigation strategies,” explained Biddle.

CAPITAL

Pacific Financial Corporation, and its subsidiary Bank of the Pacific, met the thresholds to be considered “well-capitalized” under regulatory standards for total risk-based capital, Tier 1 risk-based capital, common equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 leverage capital. All ratios have increased compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to the retention of earnings and reduction in risk-weighted assets. All ratios have increased from the like quarter a year ago, primarily due to the retention of earnings. In addition, the change in the unrealized gain/(loss) on investment securities classified as “Available for Sale” had a positive impact on the Tangible Common Equity Ratio (TCE) of 10 basis points. The unrealized gain/(loss) was $1.3 million; $442,000; and $(1.5 million) as of June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. The recent decline in longer-term rates associated with the recent inversion of the yield curve contributed to this change.

The total risk-based capital ratios of the Company include $13.4 million of junior subordinated debentures, all of which qualified as Tier 1 capital under guidance issued by the Federal Reserve. As provided in the Dodd-Frank Act, the Company expects to continue to rely on these junior subordinated debentures as part of its regulatory capital.

The following table summarizes the capital measures of the Company and the Bank respectively, at the dates listed below.

Capital Measures (unaudited) June 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Change June 30, 2018 Change Well Capitalized Under Prompt Correction Action Regulations* Pacific Financial Corporation Total risk-based capital ratio 14.16 % 13.93 % 0.23 12.98 % 1.18 N/A Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.98 % 12.73 % 0.25 11.78 % 1.20 N/A Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.28 % 11.00 % 0.28 10.08 % 1.20 N/A Leverage ratio 11.32 % 10.77 % 0.55 10.33 % 0.99 N/A Tangible common equity ratio 9.63 % 9.36 % 0.27 8.60 % 1.03 N/A Bank of the Pacific Total risk-based capital ratio 14.08 % 13.86 % 0.22 12.88 % 1.20 10.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.88 % 12.64 % 0.24 11.68 % 1.20 8.5 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.88 % 12.64 % 0.24 11.68 % 1.20 7.0 % Leverage ratio 11.24 % 10.69 % 0.55 10.24 % 1.00 7.5 % *Includes Basel III 2019 Capital Conservation Buffer

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin improved from the preceding quarter and from a year ago, primarily due to increases in average loan and investment securities yields. Increases in interest rates over the past few years had a positive impact on asset yields during the period.

Recent market competition has resulted in a modest increase in funding costs versus the first quarter of 2019 and the like quarter a year ago due to the rise in interest rates during the period. This has also resulted in rate increases in LIBOR-based junior subordinated debentures referenced above. The non-renewal of higher-cost long-term fixed rate brokered deposits partially mitigated the impact of the increase in funding costs during these respective periods.

The following tables set forth information regarding average balances of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the resultant yields or cost, and the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis. Loans held for sale and non-accrual loans are included in total loans.

Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (Annualized, tax-equivalent basis) For the Three Months Ended, June 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 $ Change % Change June 30, 2018 $ Change % Change Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans $ 695,086 $ 696,040 $ (954 ) 0 % $ 699,110 $ (4,024 ) -1 % Loans held for sale $ 10,746 $ 5,271 $ 5,475 104 % $ 7,381 $ 3,365 46 % Investment securities $ 123,907 $ 141,030 $ (17,123 ) -12 % $ 114,651 $ 9,256 8 % Total interest-earning assets $ 829,739 $ 842,341 $ (12,602 ) -1 % $ 821,142 $ 8,597 1 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 231,308 $ 237,892 $ (6,584 ) -3 % $ 239,301 $ (7,993 ) -3 % Interest bearing deposits $ 534,823 $ 541,665 $ (6,842 ) -1 % $ 525,706 $ 9,117 2 % Borrowings $ 19,186 $ 21,790 $ (2,604 ) -12 % $ 23,373 $ (4,187 ) -18 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 554,009 $ 563,455 $ (9,446 ) -2 % $ 549,079 $ 4,930 1 % Total Equity $ 98,965 $ 94,847 $ 4,118 4 % $ 87,884 $ 11,081 13 % For the Three Months Ended, June 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Change June 30, 2018 Change Yield on average gross loans (1) 5.49 % 5.46 % 0.03 5.18 % 0.31 Yield on average investment securities (1) 2.50 % 3.01 % (0.51 ) 2.57 % (0.07 ) Cost of average interest bearing deposits 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.01 0.33 % 0.09 Cost of average borrowings 3.62 % 3.63 % (0.01 ) 3.21 % 0.41 Cost of average total deposits and borrowings 0.37 % 0.38 % (0.01 ) 0.32 % 0.05 Yield on average interest-earning assets 5.10 % 5.06 % 0.04 4.82 % 0.28 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.53 % 0.53 % - 0.46 % 0.07 Net interest spread 4.57 % 4.53 % 0.04 4.36 % 0.21 Net interest margin (1) 4.74 % 4.70 % 0.04 4.51 % 0.23 (1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%. For the Six Months Ended, June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 $ Change % Change Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans $ 695,085 $ 693,287 $ 1,798 0 % Loans held for sale $ 8,024 $ 7,486 $ 538 7 % Investment securities $ 132,421 $ 121,261 $ 11,160 9 % Interest-earning assets $ 835,530 $ 822,034 $ 13,496 2 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 234,582 $ 244,525 $ (9,943 ) -4 % Interest bearing deposits $ 538,225 $ 522,375 $ 15,850 3 % Total Deposits $ 772,807 $ 766,900 $ 5,907 1 % Borrowings $ 20,480 $ 22,632 $ (2,152 ) -10 % Interest-bearing liabilities $ 558,705 $ 545,007 $ 13,698 3 % Total Equity $ 96,918 $ 87,077 $ 9,841 11 % Total Deposits excl. Brokered CDs 749,116 725,299 23,817 3.3 % For the Six Months Ended, June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change Net Interest Margin Yield on average gross loans (1) 5.48 % 5.15 % 0.33 Yield on average investment securities (1) 2.90 % 2.57 % 0.33 Cost of average interest bearing deposits 0.42 % 0.33 % 0.09 Cost of average borrowings 3.67 % 3.19 % 0.48 Cost of average total deposits and borrowings 0.38 % 0.31 % 0.07 Yield on average interest-earning assets 5.07 % 4.77 % 0.30 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.53 % 0.45 % 0.08 Net interest spread 4.54 % 4.32 % 0.22 Net interest margin (1) 4.72 % 4.48 % 0.24 (1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.

ASSET QUALITY



Asset quality continues to be strong as levels of adversely classified and non-performing assets remain at low levels. Delinquencies remained below 0.50%, a positive leading indicator of future credit quality. Adversely classified loans increased slightly from the linked quarter. Adversely classified loans to total gross loans was 1.17% at the end of the current quarter versus 1.10% at the linked quarter and 1.32% a year earlier. The decline in adversely classified assets from the prior year quarter were primarily due to various payoffs and reductions achieved during the intervening quarters.

“Credit quality remains a hallmark, with adversely classified and nonperforming loans continuing at historically low levels,” continued Portmann. “In addition, we maintain a diversified loan portfolio to manage risk, particularly to avoid concentration in commercial real estate. Consequently, no provision for loan losses was booked during the quarter.

Adversely Classified Loans and Securities (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 $ Change % Change June 30, 2018 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired $ 6,978 $ 6,298 $ 680 11 % $ 7,516 $ (538 ) -7 % Impaired 1,106 1,314 (208 ) -16 % 1,765 (659 ) -37 % Total adversely classified loans¹ $ 8,084 $ 7,612 $ 472 6 % $ 9,281 $ (1,197 ) -13 % Gross loans (excluding deferred loan fees) $ 689,677 $ 692,265 $ (2,588 ) 0 % $ 704,323 $ (14,646 ) -2 % Adversely classified loans to gross loans 1.17 % 1.10 % 1.32 % Allowance for loan losses $ 9,046 $ 9,056 $ (10 ) 0 % $ 9,143 $ (97 ) -1 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of adversely classified loans 111.90 % 118.97 % 98.51 % Allowance for loan losses to total impaired loans 817.90 % 689.19 % 518.02 % Adversely classified loans to total assets 0.87 % 0.84 % 1.05 % Delinquent loans to gross loans, not in nonaccrual status 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.06 % ¹Adversely classified loans are defined as loans having a well-defined weakness or weaknesses related to the borrower's financial capacity or to pledged collateral that may jeopardize the repayment of the debt. They are characterized by the possibility that the Bank may sustain some loss if the deficiencies giving rise to the substandard classification are not corrected. Note that any loans internally rated worse than substandard are included in the impaired loan totals.

Nonperforming assets declined from three months ago, primarily due to the payoff of a $400,000 loan to finance an exotic automobile. As a result, the percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets declined between those periods. Nonperforming assets were also below the amount of the prior year quarter, primarily due to various payoffs and reductions achieved during the intervening quarters.

Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 $ Change % Change June 30, 2018 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Loans on nonaccrual status $ 773 $ 976 $ (203 ) -21 % $ 1,412 $ (639 ) -45 % Total nonaccrual loans 773 976 (203 ) -21 % 1,412 (639 ) -45 % Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets - - - 0 % 38 (38 ) -100 % Total nonperforming assets $ 773 $ 976 $ (203 ) -21 % $ 1,450 $ (677 ) -47 % Restructured performing loans $ 132 $ 338 $ (206 ) -61 % $ 353 $ (221 ) -63 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 151 $ - $ 151 100 % $ - $ 151 100 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.16 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.11 % 0.14 % 0.20 %

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

The allowance for loan losses is managed in concert with loan growth, credit quality and market conditions. With changes in the loan portfolio composition over the past several years and overall improvement in credit quality, loss factors used in estimates to establish reserve levels have declined commensurately. No provision for loan losses was incurred in the second quarter of 2019, first quarter of 2019 or second quarter of 2018.



There was a small net charge-off for the first quarter of 2019 versus a small net recovery for the linked quarter and year-over-year quarter. Charge-offs incurred during the three months ending June 30, 2019, were comprised primarily of loans and credit cards to individuals, all of which were modest in size. “The low level of charge-offs and ratio of net loan charge-offs to average gross loans demonstrate the solid credit quality of the portfolio,” said Biddle. The overall risk profile of the loan portfolio continues to be conservative, demonstrating the solid credit risk management framework in place. The trend of future provisions for loan losses will depend primarily on economic conditions, growth in the loan portfolio, level of adversely-classified assets and changes in collateral values.

Allowance for Loan Losses (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, June 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 $ Change % Change June 30, 2018 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans outstanding at end of period $ 689,677 $ 692,265 $ (2,588 ) 0 % $ 704,323 $ (14,646 ) -2 % Average loans outstanding, gross $ 695,086 $ 696,040 $ (954 ) 0 % $ 699,110 $ (4,024 ) -1 % Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 9,056 $ 9,049 $ 7 0 % $ 9,141 $ (85 ) -1 % Commercial - (30 ) 30 -100 % - - 0 % Commercial Real Estate - - - 0 % - - 0 % Residential Real Estate - - - 0 % - - 0 % Consumer (20 ) (59 ) 39 -66 % (25 ) 5 -20 % Total charge-offs (20 ) (89 ) 69 -78 % (25 ) 5 -20 % Commercial - 56 (56 ) -100 % 2 (2 ) -100 % Commercial Real Estate - - - 0 % - - 0 % Residential Real Estate - 34 (34 ) -100 % - - 0 % Consumer 10 6 4 67 % 25 (15 ) -60 % Total recoveries 10 96 (86 ) -90 % 27 (17 ) -63 % Net recoveries/(charge-offs) (10 ) 7 (17 ) -243 % 2 (12 ) -600 % Provision charged to income - - - 0 % - - 0 % Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 9,046 $ 9,056 $ (10 ) 0 % $ 9,143 $ (97 ) -1 % Ratio of net loans charged-off to average gross loans outstanding, annualized 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Ratio of allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding 1.31 % 1.31 % 0.00 % 1.30 % 0.01 % For the Six Months Ended, June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans outstanding at end of period $ 689,677 $ 704,323 $ (14,646 ) -2 % Average loans outstanding, gross $ 695,085 $ 693,287 $ 1,798 0 % Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 9,049 $ 9,092 $ (43 ) 0 % Commercial (30 ) - (30 ) 100 % Commercial Real Estate - - - 0 % Residential Real Estate - - - 0 % Consumer (79 ) (52 ) (27 ) 52 % Total charge-offs (109 ) (52 ) (57 ) 110 % Commercial 56 54 2 4 % Commercial Real Estate - - - 0 % Residential Real Estate 34 - 34 100 % Consumer 16 49 (33 ) -67 % Total recoveries 106 103 3 3 % Net (charge-offs) (3 ) 51 (54 ) -106 % Provision charged to income - - - 0 % Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 9,046 $ 9,143 $ (97 ) -1 % Ratio of net loans charged-off to average gross loans outstanding, annualized 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.01 % Ratio of allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding 1.31 % 1.30 % 0.01 %

ABOUT PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION



Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in western Washington and Oregon. At June 30, 2019, the Company had total assets of $925 million and operated fourteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and two branches in Clatsop County, Oregon. The Company also operated loan production offices in the communities of Tacoma and Burlington in Washington and Salem, Oregon. Visit the Company’s website at www.bankofthepacific.com .

Member FDIC.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other laws, including all statements in this release that are not historical facts or that relate to future plans or events or projected results of Pacific Financial Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of the Pacific. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. These risks and uncertainties include various risks associated with growing the Bank and expanding the services it provides, successfully completing and integrating the acquisition of new branches and development of new business lines and markets, competition in the marketplace, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, extensive and evolving regulation of the banking industry, and many other risks. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Denise Portmann, President & CEO

Douglas Biddle, EVP & CFO

360.533.8873



The IR Group Inc.

IR CONTACT: 206-388-5785









