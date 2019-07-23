VisaHQ Announces New Partnership with BCD Travel to Streamline Visa & Passport Processing for Corporate Clients

Top Travel Management Company Joins Leading Travel Document Platform to Empower Business Travelers

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisaHQ, the world’s premier online visa and passport application solution, announces a partnership with top travel management company, BCD Travel. The partnership will provide BCD Travel corporate clients with an innovative way to obtain visas, passports, and other documents required for international travel.



VisaHQ is revolutionizing the business travel experience by integrating travel documents directly into the booking process. When travelers book an international itinerary, they are immediately notified of the visa requirements for their trip and are able to complete their applications via a secure online platform without having to complete paper forms, pay expensive expediting fees, or spend time waiting in line at a consulate.

The partnership will also enable BCD Travel clients to improve an often-overlooked category in corporate travel programs. With VisaHQ’s technology-powered solution, companies can avoid costly visa-related trip delays, reduce the amount of time it takes for their employees to apply for visas, and improve the entire pre-trip experience for travelers.

“BCD is a market leader in the travel industry and has an unparalleled global network of industry-leading clients,” said Oleg Naydonov, President and co-founder of VisaHQ. “We’re extremely excited for the opportunity to help those companies improve their programs with an innovative global solution that is a leader in the market.”

Irina Matz, Senior Director of SolutionSource, added, “By streamlining the visa and passport process, we’re able to add another level of convenience for our clients and their travelers. VisaHQ is a perfect complement to our strategy as a digital services company, and to our marketplace of third-party solutions.”

BCD Travel has joined the growing number of travel management companies looking at new solutions that bring technology to the forefront of business travel. By partnering with VisaHQ, BCD Travel will help to expand upon its list of services and add simplicity to what can be an extremely complicated process for clients and their travelers.

About VisaHQ

VisaHQ’s best-in-class online platform empowers travelers around the world to easily obtain travel documents for their international trips. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., our mission has always been to create a more accessible, secure world for every traveler. For more information, visit www.visahq.com .

About BCD Travel

BCD Travel helps companies make the most of what they spend on travel. For travelers, this means keeping them safe and productive, and equipping them to make good choices on the road. For travel and procurement managers, it means advising them on how to grow the value of their travel program. In short, we help our clients travel smart and achieve more. We make this happen in 109 countries with almost 13,500 creative, committed and experienced people. And it’s how we maintain the industry’s most consistent client retention rate (95% over the past 10 years), with 2017 sales of US$25.7 billion. For more information, visit www.bcdtravel.com .

Press Contact:

VisaHQ

Rebekah Barton

communications@visahq.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.