Japan Electronics Packaging and Circuits Association Names PIXALUX™ Placement System Equipment of the Year

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rohinni , a leading developer of enabling technology for design and production of miniLED and microLED based products, today announced that PIXALUX™, an advanced high-speed, micron-scale placement machine based on Rohinni's technologies, was honored with an Equipment of the Year Award by the Japan Electronics Packaging and Circuits Association (JPCA). Sponsored by Sangyo Times, publisher of Electronic Device Industry News, the award was presented last month in Tokyo at JPCA's annual trade show and conference.



PIXALUX was jointly developed with Kulicke & Soffa Industries (K&S). The system utilizes Rohinni’s proprietary technology to precisely and accurately place high volumes of mini and microLEDs directly onto essentially any substrate, at exceptional speeds. Removing the manufacturing limitations typically associated with packaged LED products makes Rohinni’s process ideally suited for a virtually limitless range of applications.

“Mini and microLEDs are key emerging technologies and will play a major role in many markets. Having efficient, cost-competitive assembly equipment to support these technologies is vital to enabling their widespread adoption,” said Rohinni CEO Matthew Gerber. “We are gratified by JPCA’s recognition of PIXALUX, in the midst of intense competition, as a pioneering solution to address these needs – further reinforcing our technology and business strategy.”

Both K&S and Rohinni have started moving toward full-scale business development of miniLED and microLED solutions. Customer evaluations of PIXALUX commenced last fall, and the system is now installed at several manufacturing locations.

Rohinni combines vision, execution and micron-scale electronics to make impossible products possible. Using its patented device-placement technologies, Rohinni, together with its joint venture partners, enables bringing innovative products to market in high volumes, and at greatly reduced cost. OEMs in markets ranging from consumer to automotive to outdoor signage can incorporate Rohinni’s disruptive technology, yielding products that are brighter, thinner, lighter, lower power and more dynamic than those currently on the market. Rohinni has broad patent coverage for mini and micro LED-based technology, robotic placement equipment and manufacturing processes. The company has more than 90 patent assets in varying stages of prosecution. Investors include Future Shape Principal Tony Fadell, the inventor of the iPod, co-inventor of the iPhone, and founder and former CEO of Nest. For more information, visit www.rohinni.com .

