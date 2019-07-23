Computex Receives Cisco Gold Quad Master Certification, Making Them One of Ten Companies in the Americas

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computex Technology Solutions, a proud Cisco Gold Partner, announced today that they have earned their Cisco Quad Master Certification. This coveted honor certifies Computex in the following areas; Master Collaboration, Master Security, Master Cloud & Managed Services, and the newest Master certification Master Enterprise Networking. Computex is now one of ten partners in the Americas, and one of 16 globally, with a Cisco Quad Master Certification in these four areas.



Gaining the Cisco Quad Master Certification places Computex as a standout company with unparalleled technical efficiency and business expertise, where the tenants of learning and innovation aren’t just valued—they’re paramount to the company’s overall mission.

"Achieving a Cisco Gold verification with a single Master badge is an amazing milestone in itself. Four Masters, well that puts us in a very elite group of solution providers globally,” said Faisal Bhutto, Executive Vice President. “Our Gold Quad Master Certification validates how we continue to revolutionize solutions, innovate with our brainware and provide a high level of service to our customers. To me, it’s equivalent to earning four PhDs or 4 CCIEs at the company level. When you work with Computex, you’re putting your faith in a team that’s taken the time to invest in their own growth. That’s a pretty powerful indicator that they’ll be committed to investing in your company’s growth as well.”

For more than a decade now, Computex has been proactive in strengthening their partnership with Cisco through multiple awards and certifications. However, what the company can do with these honors far surpasses deepening their relationship with Cisco.

The opportunity to attain the Cisco Quad Master Certification provides partners with training that bolsters their sales and technical skills, as well as their ability to deliver integrated networking solutions; all resulting in increased depth of sales, technical, and service expertise in every area of specialization within the certification.

According to Sam Haffar, Computex’s Chairman & CEO, “It’s our veracity for continuing to learn and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of the industry, and our passion for innovation, that makes us the company clients can always count on. We don’t fight change. We embrace it. These certifications are a reflection of the hard work done by various teams across Computex and Cisco, as well as the work that’s to come. We’ll never stop developing new and exciting ways to deliver value and success to our customers.”

About Computex

Computex Technology Solutions is an award-winning solutions provider committed to helping our clients grow and evolve their business through technology for over 30 years. At our core, we are architects and engineers that specialize in delivering solutions in data centers, enterprise networking, cloud, cybersecurity, managed services & innovative solutions. At Computex, our process coupled with our years of experience allows us to take a proactive approach to solving our customers’ problems.

