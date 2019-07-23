Tribune Publishing to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its business and financial results on August 7, 2019 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (4 p.m. Central Time). The conference call may be accessed via Tribune Publishing’s Investor Relations website at investor.tribpub.com or by dialing 844.494.0195 (508.637.5599 for international callers) and entering conference ID 6269986. A replay of the webcast will also be available for one year on the Tribune Publishing website. To access the replay via telephone, available until August 14, 2019, dial 855.859.2056 (404.537.3406 for international callers), conference ID 6269986.

About Tribune Publishing Company

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) is a media company rooted in award-winning journalism. Headquartered in Chicago, Tribune Publishing operates local media businesses in eight markets with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida's Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant.

In addition to award-winning local media businesses, Tribune Publishing operates national and international brands such as Tribune Content Agency and The Daily Meal and is the majority owner of the product review website BestReviews.

Our brands are committed to informing, inspiring and engaging local communities. We create and distribute content across our media portfolio, offering integrated marketing, media, and business services to consumers and advertisers, including digital solutions and advertising opportunities.

Investor Relations Contact:

Terry Jimenez

Tribune Publishing EVP/CFO

312.222.5787

tjimenez@tribpub.com

Media Contact:

Tilden Katz

Tribune Publishing Corporate Communications

312.606.2614

tilden.katz@fticonsulting.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.