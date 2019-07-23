Interactions Brings its Conversational AI to Food Services; Partners with Pizza Pizza

New Guest Experience Platform (GXP) adapts Interactions’ conversational AI for restaurants, enhancing customer experiences and operational efficiency

/EIN News/ -- FRANKLIN, Mass., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interactions, LLC , the world’s largest stand-alone artificial intelligence (AI) company, today announced its expansion into the food service industry with a new product, the Guest Experience Platform (GXP), and a partnership with Pizza Pizza , Canada’s #1 pizza chain. Beginning today, restaurants can implement Interactions GXP to enhance phone, digital and drive-thru ordering, offer transformative guest care, reduce operational costs, and boost overall revenue.



In the restaurant industry, poor customer experiences result in significant lost revenue every day. Missed revenue opportunities occur when hungry patrons drive away to avoid lines, cashiers neglect to upsell, or dissatisfied customers fail to return due to long waits or inaccurate orders. In fact, a recent Interactions survey found that over 90% of customers are at risk of driving away if there’s a long line at the drive-thru, with a third of customers “extremely likely” to leave. In the same survey, over 50% of respondents reported they are likely to upgrade if asked—presenting a big revenue opportunity for food service establishments.

“Dissatisfying customer experiences are more than frustrating—they’re damaging to your business,” said Michael Iacobucci, CEO at Interactions. “At Interactions, we homed in on the enormous cost of inefficient service in the restaurant industry, and knew there was a better way. Powered by our industry-leading conversational AI, Interactions GXP offers accurate, efficient ordering on all food service channels, including drive-thru. This creates productive, conversational experiences that allow food service brands to recapture missed revenue opportunities.”

Pizza Pizza, a franchised Canadian quick-service restaurant, is among the first restaurants to implement Interactions GXP to enhance and streamline the customer experience. With Interactions, Pizza Pizza customers can enjoy seamless, on-demand digital ordering, without the frustrations common at other food service establishments.

"At Pizza Pizza, we’re constantly thinking about how we can modernize the customer experience. To support the growing number of orders coming through digital channels, we saw a big opportunity to make this process as seamless as possible,” said Amar Narain, CIO at Pizza Pizza. “We're excited to partner with Interactions and use their conversational AI to transform the way we engage with our customers and provide a differentiated experience that keeps customers coming back for more.”

Built on Interactions’ fifteen years of experience creating effortless conversational AI solutions, Interactions GXP brings a number of unique features to the market:

End-to-end solution: Interactions GXP offers voice and digital ordering, guest care, social media monitoring and engagement, and ‘Kitchen AI’ to automate operations with intelligent voice inputs, freeing employees’ hands to fill orders more efficiently—adding value to four key components of the guest experience in one platform.

Interactions GXP offers voice and digital ordering, guest care, social media monitoring and engagement, and ‘Kitchen AI’ to automate operations with intelligent voice inputs, freeing employees’ hands to fill orders more efficiently—adding value to four key components of the guest experience in one platform. Omnichannel Functionality: While nascent providers focus on single-channel solutions, Interactions offers an omnichannel solution to cater to modern customers. GXP supports voice channels like phone, drive-thru, and smart speakers, and digital channels such as chat, SMS, social media, and messaging platforms.

While nascent providers focus on single-channel solutions, Interactions offers an omnichannel solution to cater to modern customers. GXP supports voice channels like phone, drive-thru, and smart speakers, and digital channels such as chat, SMS, social media, and messaging platforms. Adaptive Understanding™: Interactions’ proprietary Adaptive Understanding™ technology blends the best of conversational AI with human intelligence to provide unprecedented understanding every time, even amid noisy restaurant environments or wind and rain at drive-thrus.

Interactions’ proprietary Adaptive Understanding™ technology blends the best of conversational AI with human intelligence to provide unprecedented understanding every time, even amid noisy restaurant environments or wind and rain at drive-thrus. Predictive Recommendation Engine: GXP offers guaranteed upsell, leveraging current conversations, past transactions, and aggregate restaurant data to create more personalized recommendations that result in a higher acceptance rate, increasing order size and same-store sales.

GXP offers guaranteed upsell, leveraging current conversations, past transactions, and aggregate restaurant data to create more personalized recommendations that result in a higher acceptance rate, increasing order size and same-store sales. Seamless Integration: GXP is a cloud-based managed service that integrates seamlessly with existing restaurant back-office systems and technologies such as Point of Sale, loyalty and rewards systems, payment processors, digital menus, and many others. Interactions handles everything from development to maintenance, allowing restaurants to focus on their core business.

GXP is a cloud-based managed service that integrates seamlessly with existing restaurant back-office systems and technologies such as Point of Sale, loyalty and rewards systems, payment processors, digital menus, and many others. Interactions handles everything from development to maintenance, allowing restaurants to focus on their core business. Proven Success At Scale: Interactions has unmatched experience developing and maintaining conversational AI applications at enterprise scale, with a proven track record of success across verticals.

With this announcement, food service joins an impressive roster of industries seeing meaningful results from Interactions’ industry-leading conversational AI, including finance, communications, retail, and insurance. To learn more about Interactions’ impact on food services and other key industries, visit www.interactions.com .

About Interactions

Interactions provides Intelligent Virtual Assistants that seamlessly assimilate conversational AI and human understanding to enable businesses to engage with their customers in highly productive and satisfying conversations. With flexible products and solutions designed to meet the growing demand for unified, omnichannel customer care, Interactions is delivering unprecedented improvements in the customer experience and significant cost savings for some of the largest brands in the world. Founded in 2004, Interactions is headquartered in Franklin, Massachusetts with additional offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.interactions.com.

Contact:

Lindsay Rand

interactions@launchsquad.com

(617) 945-1915



