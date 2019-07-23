Cannabis Science Conference Returns to Portland for Fourth Year, Announces Plenary Speakers AMAZON JOHN EASTERLING and OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Oregon, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cannabis Science Conference , the world's largest scientific cannabis event, returns to Portland, Oregon, September 5-6, 2019, at the Oregon Convention Center. The annual Cannabis Science Conference West, organized by CSC Events, LLC, will feature “Amazon” John Easterling and special guest Olivia Newton-John who will deliver a joint-celebrity plenary address entitled, “Plant Medicine - A Personal Healing Journey.”

"Amazon John and Olivia are the perfect duo to deliver our 2019 CSC West plenary address as their passion and drive to continuously advocate for this community is truly inspiring,” said Joshua Crossney, CEO & Founder of CSC Events, LLC. “It has been an honor to work with these two incredible people and their family over the past couple of years. They have consistently demonstrated their passion for medical cannabis and helping others, which will shine brightly during their plenary address. I know our attendees will truly enjoy hearing about their personal journey with cannabis.”

The conference will focus on three distinct tracks dedicated to providing attendees with a variety of innovative content specifically designed by cannabis industry experts. The three tracks include an Analytical Science Track, Medical Cannabis Track, and Cultivation Science Track.

Additionally, as part of the Analytical Track, there will be an Athletes for Cannabis Panel moderated by Dr. Sue Sisley. Speakers on the panel include professional athletes Cliff Robinson (former NBA), Rylie Cote (former NHL), Anna Symonds (professional female rugby player) and Marvin Washington (former NFL).

This year’s conference covers a wide selection of topics, such as genomics, informatics, medical cannabis, testing and hemp science that brings together a diverse group of people within the cannabis industry. These include laboratory personnel, medical professionals, entrepreneurs, patients, plant experts, scientists and interested novices who are passionate about improving and advancing cannabis science.

The 2019 Cannabis Science Conference West will be the fifth since the launch of its flagship event in October of 2016 in Portland. This year’s event will be the largest to date, with a unique exhibition floor featuring interactive poster presentations and mixers.

The event is expected to bring in at least 3,500 global attendees from more than 25 countries, over 100 presentations and more than 160 vendors from around the world, which marks substantial growth from the first show in 2016 which brought in 800 attendees and 70 vendors.

Crossney added, "We started this conference in Portland and we are grateful for the amazing support that the Portland community has provided us. In many ways, Portland is a world-leader in advancing cannabis science. There have been many amazing collaborations and partnerships that were started right here, and we look forward to fostering many new national and international collaborations this year.”

This year’s conference will also feature keynote presentations by:

Dr. Ethan Russo, Director of Research and Development at the International Cannabis and Cannabinoids Institute

Anahid Jewett, Ph.D., M.P.H., Professor and Director of Tumor Immunology Laboratory, UCLA

Dr, Dustin Sulak, Co-Founder, Healer

Dr. Markus Roggen, CEO, Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures

Jacklyn Green, Ph.D., CEO & Founder, Agate Biosciences, LLC (formerly with NASA’s JPL)

Rogen Kern, Ph.D., President & Founder, Agate Biosciences, LLC (formerly with NASA’s JPL)

Peter Maguire, VP System Operations, Lighthouse Worldwide

Jeff Lowenfels, Author, The Teaming Series on Organic Growing

In addition to speakers, there will be a variety of technical poster presentations, roundtable discussions and an exhibit hall where industry experts will demonstrate techniques, instruments, and technologies to ultimately advance the cannabis market. This includes the CSC Events’ pre-conference, Canna Boot Camp , the expo’s full-day, interactive workshop covering everything from cultivation, pre-processing, sample preparation, analytical testing and extraction.

Cannabis Science Conference is proud to announce Shimadzu Scientific Instruments as the event’s Title Sponsor. Tickets for the 2019 Cannabis Science Conference West and Canna Boot Camp are now available at www.CannabisScienceConference.com .

For more information about Cannabis Science Conference, visit https://www.cannabisscienceconference.com/



About Cannabis Science Conference

Cannabis Science Conference is the world's largest, most technical and fastest growing scientific and medical cannabis event. Our conference pulls together cannabis industry experts, instrument manufacturers, testing labs, research scientists, medical practitioners, policy makers, patients, and interested novices. Our semi-annual event is aimed at improving cannabis science. Join us in Portland, Oregon for an exciting conference with keynotes, presentations, roundtable discussions, and exhibits.

