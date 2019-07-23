Boxed Welcomes Prentis Wilson as Company's First President

The online digital grocer also added CFO, VP of Growth, and VP of Product all within the last year

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed , the online and mobile wholesale retailer, today announced that it has tapped former Amazon executive, Prentis Wilson, as the company’s first-ever President. The announcement follows a year of incredible growth for Boxed. Over the past year, the company has continued to scale operations, grow its private label brand, and make several notable new hires across departments.



Wilson brings decades of experience in retail and technology leadership roles, including his most recent position as Vice President and General Manager of Amazon Business, a global division he created and grew to over $10 billion in annual sales in less than four years. Prior to joining Amazon, Wilson led Cisco’s global sourcing and procurement operations. His vast experience also includes 12 years at Honeywell International, where he served in a variety of engineering, purchasing, and manufacturing operations roles.

“In a rapidly evolving industry, we’ve been able to grow from a technology startup selling online bulk groceries to a full-service retail partner also offering software and actionable data insights,” said Chieh Huang, Boxed co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Prentis will help us in scaling this operation, bringing years of insight from a strong player in the e-commerce landscape.”

At Boxed, Wilson will look to accelerate overall company growth by focusing on the customer.

“Boxed is an innovative company that identified and capitalized on a real opportunity in the grocery space,” said Wilson. “I’m super excited to join Boxed, where I see massive potential for its end-to-end platform to deliver an industry-best shopping experience for customers, as well as unrivaled value for vendors.”

Wilson is the latest in a series of senior leadership hires for the wholesale startup. Boxed recently welcomed Chief Financial Officer Rhonda Ramparas, an eighteen-year veteran of Fortress Investment Group. Other key hires include Vice President of Growth Seiya Vogt and Vice President of Product Andrea Chesleigh. Its private label, Prince & Spring, saw a record number of sales in the first quarter of 2019, while May was the brand’s highest-ever month in revenue. Last August, Boxed raised an additional $111 million in Series D funding, which the company has used to ramp up fulfillment center automation and generate awareness in priority local markets.

About Boxed

Founded in 2013, Boxed has redefined the wholesale shopping experience with its innovative, multi-platform approach, giving consumers direct-to-their-door access to all of their favorite warehouse club products. Boxed brings convenience and savings to on-the-go consumers who don’t have the time, means, or patience to shop at a brick-and-mortar big box club, all with no membership fees. The brand’s discovery-based design recreates the fun of the treasure hunt experience with a curated selection of everyday essentials that consumers love, including household staples, health and beauty supplies, office pantry items, groceries, and a wide variety of organic and green products. Boxed’s award-winning private brand, Prince & Spring, a collection of ultra-high quality everyday essentials, is one of the fastest-growing online private brands in the nation and has quickly become a fan favorite.

Prentis Wilson, Boxed President



