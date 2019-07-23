Cathio To Attend Napa Institute Summer Conference With Some of The World's Most Prominent Catholic and Christian Thinkers

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cathio Inc. (“Cathio”), an organization founded to serve Catholics through an easy-to-use payment solution that responds to the needs of the Catholic community, announced its attendance at this year's Napa Institute Summer Conference, which brings together some of the world's most prominent Catholic and Christian thinkers to engage, encourage and inspire over 500 global participants.

Former Senator Rick Santorum, Cathio Board member noted "the Napa Institute is more committed than ever to supporting Catholic leaders in their missions and we are pleased to have Cathio's leaders well represented at this important reformed-based conference."

“Cathio is pleased to announce our attendance at the prestigious Napa Institute Summer Conference where we will share the Cathio vision for our platform to enable all sectors of the Catholic economy to benefit from lower costs and transparent payments,” said Cathio CEO Matthew Marcolini.

In attendance from Cathio:

Rick Santorum – Cathio Board member, former United States Senator and former Republican Presidential Nominee;

Matthew Marcolini - Cathio CEO; and

Ryan Thomas – Cathio interim Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder, former Director of News Operations for EWTN: Global Catholic Television Network.

About Cathio

Cathio Inc. was founded in 2018 and is working to transform the way the Catholic community moves money. By bringing innovative technology and best practices from the tech world, Cathio provides a turnkey solution for Catholic organizations to bring their financial transactions into alignment with their beliefs. Cathio was created to address the needs of the Catholic Church. With changing demographics and confidence in the Catholic Church, we are creating a solution that incorporates tools to help increase donations, move money with reduced cost and greater visibility, and drive Catholic community engagement. Visit our website for more information: https://www.cathio.com/



About the Napa Institute

The 9th annual Napa Institute Summer Conference, which will take place on July 24-28th, 2019 in Napa, California. The Napa Institute Summer Conference brings together some of the world’s most prominent Catholic and Christian thinkers each year to engage, encourage, and inspire the over 500 participants who gather for the annual conference from every corner of the country and around the world. This year’s conference will feature many exceptional and renowned speakers including Cardinal Raymond Burke, Bishop Thomas Paprocki, Bishop Thomas Daly, Bishop Joseph Strickland and more. For more information please visit www.napa-institute.org.

