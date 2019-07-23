Adesto to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto® Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS), a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT, will release second quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after the market closes. Narbeh Derhacobian, chief executive officer, and Ron Shelton, chief financial officer, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results.



Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Conference Call Number: 1-844-419-1786

International Call Number: +1-216-562-0473

Pass code: 3988634

The call will also be available as a live and archived webcast from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.adestotech.com.

Additionally, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call until August 13, 2019 at midnight Pacific Time. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406. The pass code is 3988634.

About Adesto Technologies Corporation

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) is a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT. The company’s technology is used by more than 5,000 customers worldwide who are creating differentiated solutions across industrial, consumer, medical and communications markets. With its growing portfolio of high-value technologies, Adesto is helping its customers usher in the era of the Internet of Things. See: www.adestotech.com.

