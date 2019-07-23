Hamilton Capital Expands Firm Ownership Group, Adds Four New Owners

Tony Caxide, Mike Faieta, Peter Geldis and Matt Kirby now owners of growing RIA

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Capital (Hamilton), a Columbus-based registered investment advisor (RIA) with more than $2.5 billion in assets under management (AUM), today announced that it has expanded the firm’s ownership group to include four new owners, enhancing the firm’s foundation to better serve its clients.



The four new owners are Chief Investment Officer, Tony Caxide and Managing Directors Mike Faieta, Peter Geldis and Matt Kirby. Caxide leads Hamilton’s investment management team and its macroeconomic and portfolio construction decisions. Faieta, Geldis and Kirby are each leaders on Hamilton’s advisory team, which provides planning and advisory services to a national clientele of individual and institutional investors.

“Tony, Mike, Peter and Matt have all played significant roles in the growth of Hamilton Capital,” said Matt Hamilton, Chairman and CEO. “They embrace our client-focused culture, and I’m truly excited for each of them individually. This marks a major step in building our future for both our clients and associates. We look forward to their continued leadership.”

About Hamilton Capital



Hamilton Capital (Hamilton) is a nationally-recognized, fee-only registered investment advisor (RIA) that serves clients only in a fiduciary capacity. Hamilton prides itself on its deep and experienced team that delivers financial advice and institutional-level investment management across the client spectrum. With more than 70 employees, including 28 Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) professionals and four Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) professionals, Hamilton manages more than $2.5 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Hamilton’s AUM has grown by nearly 18 percent annually since the firm’s founding in 1997 and it aspires to increase its AUM to $10 billion by 2027—aligning with its 30-year anniversary. The firm’s expertise and client-first mindset has resulted in many national recognitions including being a member of the Financial Times 300, a list of the “industry’s elite advisors.” In addition, several of Hamilton’s advisors have earned national recognition as top 100 advisors.

For more information, including important disclosures regarding recognitions or rankings, please visit www.hamiltoncapital.com .

Media Contact

CSG

John Stavinga

jstavinga@wearecsg.com

Client and Investor Contact

Matt Hamilton

rmh@hamiltoncapital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b17a6430-c1f4-49c8-8105-4d4d907a0e7a

Hamilton Capital Expands Firm Ownership Group, Adds Four New Owners



