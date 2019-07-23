urban-gro Launches Soleil® Sense and Soleil 360 Platform for Cannabis Cultivators

Platform is Intended to Provide Actionable Data, Improve Yields and Prevents Crop Loss

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Colo., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc., a leading agricultural solution and technology company that works with leading commercial cannabis cultivators around the world, is launching the Soleil® Sense and Soleil 360 Platform at NCIA’s 6th Annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo in San Jose, California on July 23 and 24. Providing commercial growers the ability to access environmental growing data anywhere, Soleil Sense and the Soleil 360 Platform is designed to improve crop quality, consistency, and operational efficiencies by using high-resolution wireless sensor networks. The system delivers actionable, data-driven microclimate intelligence by monitoring critical environmental conditions, including temperature, humidity, air flow, light intensity, soil moisture, nutrient levels, and CO 2 levels.



As cannabis markets have expanded and matured, industry investors have felt the impact of crop loss and contamination. Over the course of just one week in September 2018, WEED reported a $1.5B market cap decline due to crop contamination and loss. In a report from Organic Grow Solutions , average yield loss among larger cannabis cultivations is reported to exceed more than $1M annually. Soleil can help minimize these implications by proactively monitoring key conditions and sending real-time alerts when abnormal variables are detected.

“The environmental conditions inside your cultivation facility are a key indicator of the overall health of your crop and gauge of properly functioning systems. For instance, if the base humidity levels in one area of the room starts to increase, it could indicate that a dehumidification system is not functioning properly. This increases the probability of a powdery mildew outbreak which could rapidly spread,” says urban-gro CEO and Co-Founder Brad Nattrass. “Soleil is a technology tool for growers of all sizes to easily monitor their crop and use the data to inform actions aimed at maximizing yields.”

“urban-gro’s Soleil technology helps cultivators of all sizes maximize crop quality and yield while reducing operational costs. We have developed this ambient computing solution to provide a detailed examination of the crop’s vital needs,” said urban-gro CTO Larry Dodson. “By working collaboratively with cultivators in our beta environments, we have customized a grower-centric platform with daily actionable information relevant to your crop’s health and vitality.”

“The data that we receive from the Soleil platform helps inform our decisions and ensures that our plants are thriving in an optimal environment. The data also supports repeatable success from one crop cycle to the next. Early notification of any potential issues allows us to address the source before it becomes a problem,” says Jeremy Plumb, Director of Production Science with Prūf Cultivar in Portland, Oregon.

urban-gro experts will be on hand to meet with cultivators and provide live demos of the Soleil® Sense and Soleil 360 Platform in Booth #920 at NCIA’s 6th Annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo at the San Jose Convention Center.

ABOUT URBAN-GRO

urban-gro is a leading agricultural solutions and technology company focused on serving commercial cultivators around the world. By combining its four business platforms—cultivation systems & design, cultivation optimization & technical support, environmental science, and technology—urban-gro provides integrated solutions for today’s commercial cannabis cultivators. The company’s technology platform, Soleil®, delivers micro climate intelligence using wireless, high-resolution sense technology. Cultivators are able to use the data reported to take action to protect their high value crops and optimize operations. urban-gro is recognized as one of the cannabis industry’s fastest growing companies. Visit www.urban-gro.com and soleiltech.ag to learn more. Follow urban-gro on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn . Follow Soleil on Instagram .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Among other matters, we not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to, general market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in our most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

