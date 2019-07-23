NewLeaf Brands Wholly Owned Subsidiary We Are Kured, LLC to Launch “The Veteran Pen” and Veteran Charity Program

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLeaf Brands Inc.’s (CSE:NLB) (OTC: NLBIF) (FSE:0NF) (“NewLeaf Brands” or the “Company”) wholly owned subsidiary, We Are Kured, is pleased to announce that the company plans to launch the Veteran Pen (“Veteran Pen”) as well as introduce a Veteran charity program. The Veteran Pen, a mint flavored pen which will come in a camouflage color scheme and will be added to the expanding We Are Kured product offerings. These 500mg disposable pen will come equipped with a micro USB and the oil will be infused with Eybna’s mint terpenes. The Company will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Veteran Pen to select charities that directly benefit veterans all over the United States.

Chief Executive Officer of NewLeaf Brands, Josh Bartch, commented, “As a company it is imperative that we pay close attention to our customers and identify the best way that not only our products can be of help but also on how we can help give back and play our part. We have seen a drastic increase in the amount of veterans that our product lines have helped in a multitude of areas they struggle with derived from their loyal and honorable service, such as help with sleeping, PTSD and of course pain management. Roughly twenty-two Veterans in the United States alone commit suicide every single day and to me this number is staggering. Not only are we introducing a pen specifically tailored to the men and women that have served but also we look forward to taking a chunk of the proceeds and donating it to charities that directly help our veterans.”

ABOUT NewLeaf Brands

NewLeaf Brands is an innovative Cannabidiol (“CBD”) lifestyle Company. Through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries We are Kured and Drink Fresh Water, the Company’s main business activities encompass the development, marketing and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens and beverages) throughout the United States and internationally. In addition, NewLeaf Brands has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon.

For further information about NewLeaf Brands, please consult the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s website at www.NABrandsInc.com . For further information about We Are Kured, please visit their website at www.wearekured.com .

