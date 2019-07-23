Obalon Enters Into Commercial Lease for its First Company-Owned Retail Weight Loss Center

Retail site to focus exclusively on treating qualified individuals with the Obalon Balloon System

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN ), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, announces that it has entered into a commercial lease for its first Company-owned weight loss center. As part of a strategy to increase patient access and utilization of its novel gastric balloon weight loss system, Obalon intends to own and operate a network of retail centers throughout the United States that focus solely on patients wishing to lose weight using the Obalon Balloon System. The first Obalon retail center will be located in San Diego and the Company is targeting this fall for its grand opening.



“We are transitioning the business with the intent to create a network of Obalon retail centers in the United States, where patients can access our novel weight loss treatment in an environment dedicated to a standardized experience and achieve the most successful outcomes,” said Bob MacDonald, Obalon’s Chief Retail Officer. “We have shown in the past that patient interest in the Obalon Balloon System has been high with moderate direct-to-consumer marketing, and we believe Obalon-owned centers may provide a more efficient means to convert patient interest into Obalon customers. We are targeting the opening of our first center in San Diego this fall.”

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN ) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss. For more information, please visit www.obalon.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Obalon Therapeutics, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Obalon Therapeutics' future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Obalon Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Obalon Therapeutics' business in general, please refer to Obalon Therapeutics’ annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 22, 2019, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 10, 2019, and its future periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:

William Plovanic

President & Chief Financial Officer

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Office: +1 760 607 5103

wplovanic@obalon.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.