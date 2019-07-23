FTI Consulting Recognized as a Leading Service Provider in the Legal Industry

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm has been recognized as a leading legal service provider in 16 categories of The Recorder ’s 2019 Best of California reader rankings and 19 categories of The National Law Journal ’s 2019 Best of the Midwest reader rankings.



Readers of The Recorder ranked FTI Consulting first in the following 12 categories:

Corporate Investigations

Legal Process Outsourcing

End-to-End Litigation Consulting Services

Jury/Trial Consulting Services

End-to-End eDiscovery Provider

Trial Technology

Overall Expert Witness Provider

Demonstrative Evidence Provider

Forensic Experts

Business Accounting Provider

Forensic Accounting Provider

Litigation Valuation Provider

The Recorder also named FTI Consulting a leading provider in the following categories:

Information Governance Solution

Predictive Coding Solution

Case Management Solution

Data Security Services Provider

Readers of The National Law Journal ranked FTI Consulting first in the following nine categories:

Litigation Dispute Advisory Services Consultant

Global Risk & Investigations Consultant

Cybersecurity Provider

Legal Hold Solution

Case Management Software

Forensic Accounting Provider

Corporate Investigations

Expert Witness Provider

Forensic Experts

The National Law Journal also named FTI Consulting a leading provider in the following categories:

End-to-End Litigation Consulting Firm

Intellectual Property Litigation Consulting Services

End-to-End eDiscovery Provider

Technology Assisted Review eDiscovery Solution

Data & Technology Management eDiscovery Services

Managed Document Review

Managed eDiscovery & Litigation Support Service Provider

Online Review Platform

Predictive Coding eDiscovery Solution

Computer Forensic Solution Provider

FTI Consulting was also named to the Best of 2019 Hall of Fame in both publications, which recognizes firms that provide continued high-caliber service and expertise and have placed in the top three spots for three out of the last four years.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.