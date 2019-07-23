FTI Consulting Recognized as a Leading Service Provider in the Legal Industry
/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm has been recognized as a leading legal service provider in 16 categories of The Recorder’s 2019 Best of California reader rankings and 19 categories of The National Law Journal’s 2019 Best of the Midwest reader rankings.
Readers of The Recorder ranked FTI Consulting first in the following 12 categories:
- Corporate Investigations
- Legal Process Outsourcing
- End-to-End Litigation Consulting Services
- Jury/Trial Consulting Services
- End-to-End eDiscovery Provider
- Trial Technology
- Overall Expert Witness Provider
- Demonstrative Evidence Provider
- Forensic Experts
- Business Accounting Provider
- Forensic Accounting Provider
- Litigation Valuation Provider
The Recorder also named FTI Consulting a leading provider in the following categories:
- Information Governance Solution
- Predictive Coding Solution
- Case Management Solution
- Data Security Services Provider
Readers of The National Law Journal ranked FTI Consulting first in the following nine categories:
- Litigation Dispute Advisory Services Consultant
- Global Risk & Investigations Consultant
- Cybersecurity Provider
- Legal Hold Solution
- Case Management Software
- Forensic Accounting Provider
- Corporate Investigations
- Expert Witness Provider
- Forensic Experts
The National Law Journal also named FTI Consulting a leading provider in the following categories:
- End-to-End Litigation Consulting Firm
- Intellectual Property Litigation Consulting Services
- End-to-End eDiscovery Provider
- Technology Assisted Review eDiscovery Solution
- Data & Technology Management eDiscovery Services
- Managed Document Review
- Managed eDiscovery & Litigation Support Service Provider
- Online Review Platform
- Predictive Coding eDiscovery Solution
- Computer Forensic Solution Provider
FTI Consulting was also named to the Best of 2019 Hall of Fame in both publications, which recognizes firms that provide continued high-caliber service and expertise and have placed in the top three spots for three out of the last four years.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.
FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100
Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com
Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com
